US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher on results, data

* U.S. consumer prices fall in Sept, most in 8 months
* Weekly jobless claims fall to 255,000
* Goldman down, Citi up after results
* Netflix down after weak Q3 results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.57 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday,
after two days of losses, as investors assessed economic data
and earnings reports from major banks.
As the reporting season gathers steam, investors will be
parsing quarterly results to gauge the impact of a slowing
global economy on U.S. companies.
Global stocks rebounded from two days of losses as investors
bet the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates until
2016. The Fed has said it will pull the trigger only if it sees
signs of a sustainable economic recovery.
Data released on Thursday painted contrasting pictures of
the state of the U.S. economy. While consumer prices posted
their biggest drop in eight months in September, unemployment
benefit claims fell in the last week.
Goldman Sachs shares fell 1.5 percent to $176.83
after the investment bank reported third-quarter results below
expectations, hurt by weak bond trading.
Citigroup rose 1 percent to $51.19 after the third
biggest U.S. bank's results beat estimates.
"I think we could be looking at a bumpy mixed positive
session," Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell
Global Capital in New York, adding that the market could turn as
investors digest news through the day.
At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 25.35 points, or 0.15 percent, at 16,950.1, the
S&P 500 was up 6.72 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,000.96
and the Nasdaq composite index was up 27.11 points, or
0.57 percent, at 4,809.96.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were up, with the
financial sector's 0.9 percent rise leading the
advancers.
HCA Holdings shares sank 9.9 percent to $68.50 after
the country's largest for-profit hospital operator said it
expects third-quarter profit below expectations.
The stock weighed on the S&P health sector,
dragging down other health care stocks including UnitedHealth
, which was the biggest drag on the Dow.
Third-quarter results from major U.S. banks have been mixed
so far, with only Wells Fargo reporting a rise in
revenue and income from interest on loans.
The outlook for broader corporate earnings also does not
look too bright. S&P 500 companies are expected to report a 4.2
percent decline in third-quarter profit, the biggest in six
years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Wal-Mart's profit warning on Wednesday spooked
investors, sparking the stock's biggest single-day loss in 25
years and dragging the overall market lower.
Schlumberger, Mattel and Advanced Micro
Devices report after the close.
New York Fed President William Dudley and St Louis Fed
President James Bullard are scheduled to speak at separate
events on Thursday.
Valeant Pharma's U.S.-listed shares sank 9.3 percent
to $160.85 after the Canadian drugmaker said it had been
subpoenaed by U.S. prosecutors over its drug pricing policies.
Netflix slid 6.9 percent to $102.60 after the
video-streaming service said U.S. subscriber additions came in
below expectations for the third quarter.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,731
to 902. On the Nasdaq, 1,548 issues rose and 578 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and four new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded five new highs and 12 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)