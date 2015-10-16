US STOCKS-Wall St little changed on mixed results

* GE rises after Q3 results
* Grainger, Honeywell fall after results
* Sept industrial production in line with view
* Youku Tudou rises after buyout offer from Alibaba
* Dow up 0.09 pct, S&P up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq down 0.03 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 16 U.S. stocks were little changed in early
trading on Friday as investors assessed mixed results from
industrial heavyweights.
GE's shares rose 2.7 percent to $28.79 - their
highest since the financial crisis - after reporting
better-than-expected earnings.
But Honeywell fell about 1 percent to $97.64 even
though it also beat profit estimates.
Industrial tools maker Grainger fell 5.2 percent to
$210.0 after its results missed estimates.
"Today's earnings are mixed. They don't paint a strong
one-directional picture of improvement or deterioration," said
Doug Burtnick, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset
Management.
Burtnick said he expects the day's trading to be mostly
muted. "This could, without some other piece of news, be one of
those settle-in and not very exciting kind of days."
At 9:58 a.m. ET (1358 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 16 points, or 0.09 percent, at 17,157.75, the S&P
500 was up 3.09 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,026.95 and
the Nasdaq composite index was down 1.44 points, or 0.03
percent, at 4,868.66.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors rose, with the telecom
sector's 0.75 percent rise leading the advancers.
Global stocks advanced on Friday, taking cues from
Thursday's rally in U.S. stocks triggered by strong results from
Citigroup and positive data.
S&P 500 companies are expected to report a 4 percent fall in
third-quarter profit, the biggest decline in six years,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The dollar rose after Thursday's data rekindled hopes
that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates this year.
The Fed, which kept rates at near-zero levels at its
September meeting, is waiting for signs of stabilizing inflation
and sustained economic recovery before it pulls the trigger.
U.S. industrial production in September shrank for the
second month in a row, but was in line with expectations.
The University of Michigan's preliminary index on consumer
sentiment for October, which is forecast to rise to 89 from a
final reading of 87.2 in September, is due at 10:00 a.m.
Youku Tudou jumped 23.4 percent to $25.21 after
Alibaba offered to buy the video-streaming company for
$26.60 per American Depository Share. Alibaba was up 1.6 percent
at $72.96.
Wynn Resorts fell 8.4 percent to $67.59, a day
after the casino operator reported third-quarter results below
expectations. Las Vegas Sands fell 2.8 percent.
Zafgen slumped nearly 33 percent to $14.13 after
the company said its obesity drug trial been put on partial
clinical hold by the U.S. FDA.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,369 to 1,353. On the Nasdaq, 1,295 issues fell and 1,035
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 17 new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 34 new highs and seven new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)