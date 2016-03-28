US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on consumer spending data

BRIEF-Rubicon Project to cease providing intent marketing services
* Rubicon Project Inc - has determined that it will cease providing intent marketing services and will close its Toronto, Canada office
U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Monday after data showed consumer spending picked up in February, the latest sign that an economic recovery was gathering steam.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.63 points, or 0.16 percent, at 17,544.36, the S&P 500 was up 3.76 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,039.7 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 11.57 points, or 0.24 percent, at 4,785.07. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Rubicon Project Inc - has determined that it will cease providing intent marketing services and will close its Toronto, Canada office
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j9ZI8k) Further company coverage: