US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on consumer spending data

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Monday after data showed consumer spending picked up in February, the latest sign that an economic recovery was gathering steam.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.63 points, or 0.16 percent, at 17,544.36, the S&P 500 was up 3.76 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,039.7 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 11.57 points, or 0.24 percent, at 4,785.07. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)