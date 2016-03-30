US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as rate hike worries ease

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's remarks soothed concerns over the pace of interest rate hikes this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 65.2 points, or 0.37 percent, at 17,698.31, the S&P 500 8.03 points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,063.04 and the Nasdaq Composite index 27.77 points, or 0.57 percent, at 4,874.39. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)