US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as rate hike timing regains focus

Aug 19 Wall Street opened lower on Friday after a week of choppy trading as the corporate earnings season winds down and investors again focus on the timing of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 28.35 points, or 0.15 percent, at 18,569.35.

The S&P 500 was off 4.06 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,182.96.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 11.10 points, or 0.21 percent, at 5,229.04. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)