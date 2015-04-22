US STOCKS-Futures fall with eyes on earnings, dollar

* Futures down: Dow 48 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 5.5 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
April 22 U.S. stock index futures fell on
Wednesday with investors wary of the effect of a strong U.S.
dollar on earnings and ahead of housing sector data.
* Chipotle shares fell 5.3 percent to $656 in
premarket trading after the burrito chain on Tuesday reported
the slowest same-restaurant sales growth in five quarters.
* EMC Corp dropped 2.2 percent to $25.75 as the data
storage equipment maker cut its full-year forecast, citing the
strong dollar.
* First-quarter earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected
to dip 2.2 percent, while revenues are seen declining 3.1
percent, according to Thomson Reuters data which includes
companies that already reported.
* The dollar gained about 23 percent against a basket
of major currencies over the financial year ended March 31,
hurting companies with large overseas operations.
* Yahoo shares were up 1.3 percent at $45.07 after
the company said it had hired advisers to determine the "most
promising opportunities" for its stake in Yahoo Japan.
* Broadcom rose 6.4 percent to $46.80 after the
wireless chip maker reported higher-than-expected quarterly
results, helped by strong demand for Apple's iPhone 6.
* Companies reporting results on Wednesday include
McDonald's, while AT&T, Facebook and EBay
will report after the closing bell.
* Data expected to be released later on Wednesday include
home prices for February at 9:00 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) followed an
hour later by U.S. home resale numbers for March.
Futures snapshot at 7:37 a.m. EDT (1137 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis fell 4 points, or 0.19 percent,
with 160,138 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis lost 5.5 points, or 0.12
percent, in volume of 32,590 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 48 points, or 0.27 percent,
with 31,706 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)