US STOCKS-Wall St slips on mixed bag of earnings

* Coke revenue rises for first time in nine quarters
* Boeing revenue misses expectations, shares fall
* Visa, MasterCard up as China opportunity seen
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
April 22 U.S. stocks slipped in choppy trading
on Wednesday with traders focusing on earnings, as declines
including in Boeing and Chipotle outweighed gains in McDonald's
and Coca-Cola.
Boeing fell 1.7 percent to $150.77 after reporting
revenue that fell short of expectations, while Chipotle
fell 7.6 percent to $639.98 a day after it reported the slowest
same-restaurant sales growth in five quarters.
Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported so far this
earnings season, 71.9 percent posted earnings above analyst
expectations. However, just 42.1 percent have beaten revenue
expectations, compared with a 58 beat over the last four
quarters.
McDonald's rose 4.3 percent to $98.97 despite a
revenue drop, while Coca-Cola rose 0.9 percent to $41.15
after it reported a rise in revenue for the first time in nine
quarters.
"Equity investors have been selling this year while credit
investors have been investing aggressively," said Brian
Reynolds, chief market strategist at Rosenblatt Securities in
New York.
"That tells me that in the second half of the earnings
season we're going to see more buybacks and more mergers in
response to the selloff as CEOs are under pressure to jack up
their stock prices."
At 10:25 a.m. EDT (1425 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 30 points, or 0.17 percent, at
17,919.59, the S&P 500 was down 2.51 points, or 0.12
percent, at 2,094.78 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
13.96 points, or 0.28 percent, at 5,000.14.
Various companies have cited the negative effect of the
strong dollar for cutting their forecasts. The dollar gained
about 23 percent against a basket of major currencies
over the financial year ended March 31, hurting companies with
large overseas operations.
Visa rose 4.1 percent to $68.03, while MasterCard
was up 3.4 percent at $90.76 after China announced it
will open up its market for clearing domestic bank card
transactions, a move that should allow foreign players direct
access to a market valued at $6.84 trillion.
Angie's List jumped 14 percent to $7.01 and was
among the most actively traded stocks after the company posted a
surprise profit.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,739 to 1,028, for a 1.69-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,725 issues fell and 763 advanced for a 2.26-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 17 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 51 new highs
and 22 new lows.
Companies reporting results after the market close on
Wednesday include AT&T, Facebook and EBay.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza and
Rodrigo Campos)