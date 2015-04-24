US STOCKS-Futures up on tech earnings, Nasdaq to extend record

* Futures up: Dow 13 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 26 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

April 24 U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday as strong results from tech behemoths Google, Amazon and Microsoft set the Nasdaq Composite on track to set a record closing high for the second straight day.

* The S&P 500 index touched a record intraday high on Thursday, while the Nasdaq closed at 5,056.06 surpassing a 2000 record set just before the dot-com crash.

* Amazon shares jumped 10 percent to $429.50 in premarket trading after the e-commerce company's revenue came in above estimates.

* Google rose 4 percent to $580 after reporting higher quarterly revenue and profit as rising online ad volume offset a hit from the strong dollar.

* Microsoft shares rose 3.3 percent to $44.78 before the bell as the software giant's results topped Wall Street estimates.

* Starbucks shares gained 4.4 percent to $51.50 following the coffee chain's strong quarterly results.

* Apple gained 0.6 percent to $130.45 after the company said it aims to ship at least 20 million Apple Watches this year, well above many analysts' forecasts.

* Of the 169 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings so far, 71 percent have exceeded expectations but only 44 percent have beaten on revenue.

* Data expected on Friday includes durable goods figures for March at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).

* Companies scheduled to report results Friday include American Airlines, Xerox and Interpublic .

Futures snapshot at 7:17 a.m. EDT (1117 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2 points, or 0.09 percent, with 138,104 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 26 points, or 0.58 percent, in volume of 29,129 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 13 points, or 0.07 percent, with 23,907 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Rodrigo Campos)