US STOCKS-Wall St opens up, Nasdaq closer to record ahead of Apple earnings

* Apple shares up ahead of results
* Applied Materials falls after merger called off
* Celladon nosedives on lead drug's trial failure
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
April 27 Wall Street was higher at the open on
Monday and the Nasdaq inched closer to its record intraday high
ahead of Apple's results after the close.
Investors this week will also be closely watching the
results of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, starting
Tuesday, for clues on when interest rates could be hiked.
On Monday, data showed that U.S. services sector expansion
eased slightly in April from a seven-month high in March on a
dip in new business growth.
"So far, both the economic data and earnings data has been
weaker-than-expected and so that means that an imminent rate
hike is most likely off the table," said Adam Sarhan, chief
executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
A slew of recent sub-par indicators have prompted analysts
to downgrade their view of the U.S. economic outlook and to push
back expectations of when the Fed will hike rates for the first
time since June 2006 until later this year.
The Nasdaq hit a intraday high of 5119.828, the closest it
has reached to its record high of 5132.52, hit in March 2000.
Both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed at a record highs on
Friday after strong results from tech giants.
Apple shares rose 1.69 percent to $132.48 in early trading.
Analysts expect Apple's quarterly revenue to rise 23 percent to
$56.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Apple is an undervalued growth stock and has been for many,
many years," Sarhan said. "Even though it is the world's largest
company, its price-to-earnings ratio is still below that of the
S&P 500."
Apple trades at 14.3 times forward 12-month earnings, while
the S&P 500 trades at 16.7 times, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data.
At 9:57 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 71.3 points, or 0.39 percent, at 18,151.44, the S&P 500
was up 7.38 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,125.07 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 23.32 points, or 0.46 percent,
at 5,115.41.
Applied Materials slumped 6.8 percent to $20.30
after the chip equipment maker's proposed $10 billion merger
with Tokyo Electron was abandoned over U.S. regulatory
concerns.
Celladon plunged almost 80 percent to $2.80 after
the company said its heart failure gene therapy, Mydicar, failed
to meet its main goals in an important trial.
Mylan fell 3.5 percent to $73.18 after it rejected Teva
Pharmaceutical's unsolicited $40 billion takeover
offer, saying it "grossly undervalues" the company. Teva shares
lost 1.4 percent.
U.S. listed shares of Deutsche Bank slumped 4.2
percent to $32.79 after the German bank's biggest strategic
overhaul got a thumbs down from investors on Monday who judged
it too little too late.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,949 to 789, for a 2.47-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,579 issues rose and 846 fell for a 1.87-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 12 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 60 new highs
and 20 new lows.
