US STOCKS-Wall St reverses course to trade lower as health stocks drag

* Apple shares up ahead of results
* Amgen's fall drags downs biotech stocks
* Celladon nosedives on lead drug's trial failure
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
April 27 U.S. stocks reversed course to move
lower in early afternoon trading on Monday as healthcare stocks
led by Amgen dragged on the three major indexes.
The S&P Healthcare index was down 1.32 percent,
with Amgen's 3 percent drop to $163.02 the biggest drag on both
the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.
The Nasdaq Biotech index was down 3.5 percent as
Celladon plunged about 81 percent to a record low of
$2.62.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewers said
Amgen's skin cancer immunotherapy cannot be considered for an
accelerated review at this time, citing concerns over the design
and results of a key study.
Healthcare companies have been the top performers so far in
2015, helping to push broad stock indexes to record levels, but
traders are now looking to protect themselves from a selloff as
they await major earnings reports in the sector.
Options on a key healthcare exchange-traded fund are set
near their most defensive posture ever. Activity in puts, which
can be used to hedge against a drop in shares, has picked up
noticeably in April for the Health Care Select Sector SPDR
ETF.
Mylan fell 5 percent to $72.25 after it rejected
Teva Pharmaceutical's unsolicited $40 billion takeover
offer, saying it "grossly undervalues" the company. Teva lost 3
percent to $62.41.
At 12:54 p.m. EDT (1654 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 29.56 points, or 0.16 percent, at
18,050.58, the S&P 500 was down 5.22 points, or 0.25
percent, at 2,112.47 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
22.33 points, or 0.44 percent, at 5,069.76.
U.S. stocks rose in morning trading, with the S&P touching a
new intraday high and the Nasdaq inching closer to its record
intraday high ahead of Apple's results after the close.
Investors this week will also be closely watching the
results of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, starting
Tuesday, for clues on when interest rates could be hiked.
Data on Monday showed that the U.S. services sector's
expansion eased slightly in April from a seven-month high in
March on a dip in new business growth.
A slew of recent sub-par indicators have prompted analysts
to downgrade their view of the U.S. economic outlook and to push
back expectations of when the Fed will increase rates for the
first time since June 2006. Most economists now don't see a rate
hike until at least the end of the year.
Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported so far, 70.4
percent have reported earnings above analysts' expectations. In
a typical quarter, about 63 percent beat estimates.
The S&P 500 hit a record intraday high of 2,125.92. The
Nasdaq hit a high of 5,119.83, the closest it has been to its
record of 5,132.52 in March 2000.
Apple shares were up 1.82 percent at $132.66 in afternoon
trading. Analysts expect Apple's quarterly revenue to rise 23
percent to $56.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,693 to 1,278, for a 1.32-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,891 issues fell and 823 advanced for a 2.30-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)