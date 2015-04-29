US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as U.S. economic growth slows

* First-qtr GDP growth lower-than-expected
* Lumber Liquidator slump after company misses forecast
* GoPro jumps after forecasts comes in above estimates
* Futures down: Dow 127 pts, S&P 13 pts, Nasdaq 26.3 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
April 29 U.S. stock index futures fell further
on Wednesday after data showed that the U.S. economic growth
stalled in the first quarter and ahead of the outcome of the
two-day Federal Reserve meeting.
U.S. gross domestic product braked more sharply than
expected in the quarter and grew at only 0.2 percent annual rate
as harsh weather dampened consumer spending and energy companies
struggling with low prices cut spending.
The Fed is not expected to raise interest rates. But
investors will closely examine the central bank's statement for
clues on when rates are likely to be increased, as a batch of
soft data could push back the timing of a hike until the end of
the year. The statement is expected at 1400 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).
"The mixed economic data has been a concern. The low-rate
environment is a bubble in itself and its like riding a balloon
until the pin pops," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at
Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 13 points and their
fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract - indicated a lower open.
Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures were
down 127 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down
26.25 points.
A number of companies also posted mixed earnings.
Twitter shares were down percent 2.2 percent at
$42.38 in premarket trading. The stock slumped as much as 24
percent after market on Tuesday as the company cut its full-year
forecast due to weak demand for its new direct response
advertising.
Lumber Liquidators slumped 15.9 percent to $28.11
after the hardwood flooring retailer reported a 2 percent fall
in net sales so far in April and said its chief financial
officer would leave in June.
Starwood Hotels rose 8.6 percent to $87.77 after it
said it was exploring strategic and financial alternatives,
while MasterCard rose 1.41 percent to $91.50 after its
profit increased due to lower tax expenses.
Wearable camera maker GoPro shares jumped 11.2
percent to $52.44 after it forecast current-quarter profit and
revenue above analysts' expectations, citing strong demand for
its action cameras.
Shares of Eaton Corp, a maker of electrical and
hydraulic systems, fell 1 percent to $69.29 after the company
blamed the strong dollar for cutting its 2015 forecast.
Companies that hedge well against the dollar, such as Nike
will continue to do well but companies who blame the dollar will
continue to be a step behind, said Oliver Pursche, CEO of
Bruderman Brothers in New York.
"History will continue to repeat itself," said Pursche.
Goodyear, the largest U.S. tire maker, rose 2.2
percent to $27.80 after reporting a better-than-expected
quarterly profit as offset the effects of a stronger dollar by
managing costs.
