US STOCKS-Wall St falls as economic growth stalls; Fed meeting eyed

* First-qtr GDP growth lower-than-expected
* MasterCard's strong results also boosts Visa
* Lumber Liquidator slump on news of DOJ probe
* Starwood Hotels hits record high
* Indexes down: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
April 29 U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday after
data showed that economic growth braked more sharply than
expected in the first quarter, and ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's likely decision to maintain historically low interest
rates.
U.S. gross domestic product grew just 0.2 percent at an
annual rate in the quarter as harsh weather put off shoppers and
energy companies cut spending.
The reading was the weakest in a year and lower than the 1.0
percent rate forecast by economists polled by Reuters.
Investors will closely examine the Fed's statement for clues
on when rates are likely to be increased, as a batch of soft
data could push back the timing of a hike until the end of the
year. The statement is expected at 1400 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).
"I think the GDP data has to be taken with a grain of salt,"
said Chris Bertelsen, chief investment officer at Global
Financial Private Capital in Sarasota, Florida, which oversees
$4.5 billion in funds.
"We saw this movie last year where the first quarter was
weak but followed up with a stronger second and third quarters
and you're going to see the same pattern this year too."
In contrast to the weak GDP numbers, other data showed that
contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rose in March to
their highest level since 2013.
At 11:39 a.m. EDT (1539 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 76.64 points, or 0.42 percent, at
18,033.5, the S&P 500 was down 9.49 points, or 0.45
percent, at 2,105.27 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
27.47 points, or 0.54 percent, at 5,027.95.
Earnings released on Wednesday painted a mixed picture.
"Corporate America is very, very busy trying to create
earnings that justify the current pricing of the market," said
Dave Heidel, regional investment manager at U.S. Bank Wealth
Management in Minneapolis, which oversees $128 billion.
Heidel said the consequence of companies cutting costs to
boost earnings reflects in the poor GDP numbers, which were
partly due to low corporate spending.
Twitter dived 5.5 percent to $39.90, a day after
the company cut its full-year forecast due to weak demand for
its new direct response advertising.
MasterCard rose 2.6 percent to $92.63 after reporting
a better-than-expected profit. The results also pushed up Visa
1.7 percent to $67.95, making it the biggest gainer among
stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Lumber Liquidators slumped as much as 21 percent to a
three-year low of $26.54 after the hardwood flooring retailer
said the Department of Justice is seeking criminal charges
related to its imports from China.
Starwood Hotels rose 8.7 percent to touch a record
high of $87.80 after it said it was exploring strategic and
financial alternatives.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,993 to 937, for a 2.13-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,617 issues fell and 963 advanced for a 1.68-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)