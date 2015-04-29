US STOCKS-Wall St falls as health insurers weigh; Fed meeting eyed

* Humana declines as hospital admissions pick-up
* UnitedHealth is the biggest drag on the Dow
* Higher oil prices weigh on airline stocks
* First-qtr GDP growth lower-than-expected
* Indexes down: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
April 29 U.S. stocks fell sharply in early
afternoon trading on Wednesday, led by health insurers after
Humana reported an unexpected pick-up in hospital admissions in
March and April.
Nine out of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were down, with the
health index's 1.2 percent fall being the steepest.
Humana shares fell 7 percent to $168.28, making them
the second biggest loser on the S&P 500. The insurer's statement
also hit shares of rivals Aetna, Anthem and
UnitedHealth, whose 4.5 percent fall to $112.33 made it
the biggest drag on the Dow.
As harsh weather put off shoppers and energy companies cut
spending, U.S. economic growth braked more sharply than expected
in the first quarter, data showed, reinforcing expectations for
a gradual pace of interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve.
Investors were also awaiting the Fed's statement, expected
at 1400 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), for clues on when rates are likely
to be increased.
"People are speculating that we are in a low patch after
growing well over the last year and the pace and momentum going
in to the second quarter doesn't seem to be as strong as people
expected," said Omar Aguilar, chief investment officer at
Charles Schwab Management in San Francisco.
At 13:18 EDT (1718 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 118.75 points, or 0.66 percent, at 17,991.39,
the S&P 500 was down 13.61 points, or 0.64 percent, at
2,101.15 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 43.21 points,
or 0.85 percent, at 5,012.22.
Higher oil prices also pushed down airline stocks, with
United Continental falling 5 pct to $58.45, American
Airlines declining 5.7 percent to $48.30, Delta
slipping 3.7 percent at $44.51 and Southwest Airlines Co
dropping 4 percent to $40.24.
Earnings released on Wednesday painted a mixed picture.
"Corporate America is very, very busy trying to create
earnings that justify the current pricing of the market," said
Dave Heidel, regional investment manager at U.S. Bank Wealth
Management in Minneapolis, which oversees $128 billion.
Heidel said the consequence of companies cutting costs to
boost earnings reflects in the poor GDP numbers, which were
partly due to low corporate spending.
Twitter dived 6.5 percent to $39.50, a day after
the company cut its full-year forecast due to weak demand for
its new direct response advertising.
MasterCard rose as much as 3.7 percent to a record of
$93.59 after reporting a better-than-expected profit. The
results also pushed up Visa 0.8 percent to $67.30.
Lumber Liquidators slumped as much as 21 percent to a
three-year low of $26.54 after the hardwood flooring retailer
said the Department of Justice is seeking criminal charges
related to certain imports.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,106 to 859, for a 2.45-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,826 issues fell and 839 advanced for a 2.18-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch and Sinead
Carew; Editing by Savio D'Souza)