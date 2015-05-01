US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as construction, factory data eyed

* Tesla up after unveiling new battery pack for homes
* LinkedIn slumps after cutting forecast
* Futures up: Dow 85 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
May 1 U.S. stocks were poised to open higher on
Friday ahead of the release of data that could support signs
that the economy is regaining momentum after stumbling in the
first quarter.
Construction spending is expected to have risen in March
after slipping in February, while the Institute for Supply
Management's manufacturing index is expected to have increased
in April from March. Both numbers are expected at 10:00 a.m. EDT
(1400 GMT)
Automakers are expected to report that sales moderated in
April after rising the previous month. The data is due at 13:30
p.m. (1730 GMT)
The latest batch of numbers come a day after data showed
that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell to a 15-year low last week and consumer spending
rose in March.
U.S. stocks sold off on Thursday as Apple declined,
and tech and biotech results disappointed. The S&P tech index
was the day's worst-performing sector.
"Thursday's sell-off is behind us and we're having a bit of
relief-rally as we go into numbers today," said Adam Sarhan,
chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
"Its a new month and big institutional investors that
allocate on a monthly basis are still moving money into the
market."
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 6.5 points and their
fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract - indicated a higher open.
Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures rose 85
points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures added 8.75 points.
Tesla rose 3.1 percent to $233 in premarket trading
after it unveiled a new battery pack for homes, companies and
utilities that will expand its business beyond electric
vehicles.
EnerNOC soared 23 percent to $13.58 after the maker
of software to regulate power said it partnered with Tesla.
CVS inched up 1.7 percent to $101 after it reported
a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher
revenue from its specialty pharmacy services.
LinkedIn shares slumped 20.1 percent to $201.30, a
day after the professional social network operator slashed its
full-year profit forecast.
Expedia gained 5.6 percent to $99.50 after the
world's second-largest online travel services company's
quarterly profit exceeded analysts' expectations.
S&P 500 earnings for the first quarter now are expected to
have risen 1.1 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed, while
revenue is expected to have fallen 3.2 percent.
Healthcare and financials are the fastest growing, while
energy and healthcare have delivered the largest earnings
surprises, Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. market strategist at RBC
Capital Markets, wrote in a note.
