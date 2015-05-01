US STOCKS-Nasdaq snaps four-day losing streak as health stocks rebound

* Gilead leads as biotechs ends 5-day losing streak
* Tech stock snap two-day losing streak
* Yum hits record after Loeb reveals stake
* Consumer sentiment, auto sales rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
May 1 Wall Street was higher at midday on
Friday, with the Nasdaq recording gains for the first time this
week, as healthcare and technology stocks rebounded, and as data
pointed to a pick-up in economic activity.
A majority of the 10 major S&P indexes were higher, with
both the health and tech indexes moving up
after two days of losses. The Nasdaq biotech index was up
2.6 percent, ending a 5-day losing streak.
Gilead led the gains on the Nasdaq and the S&P 500
with a 4.4 percent increase to $104.90. The company's quarterly
profit nearly doubled, driven by strong sales of its hepatitis C
drugs. Apple rose 0.8 percent to $126.13.
"Its a new month and big institutional investors that
allocate on a monthly basis are still moving money into the
market," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in
New York.
Investors also welcomed an encouraging batch of data for
April that suggested the economy was pulling out of a
first-quarter soft patch.
Consumer sentiment jumped and vehicle sales were
stronger-than-expected in April, while manufacturing expansion
in the month held steady at near a two-year low.
"Certainly, the first quarter was slow," said Paul Nolte,
portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.
"We anticipate a little bit of a pick up in the second and
third quarter. Its not going to be enough to warrant the Fed to
raise rates but its certainly not weak enough to push us into
recession."
At 12:08 p.m. EDT (1608 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 91.98 points, or 0.52 percent, at
17,932.5, the S&P 500 was up 9.69 points, or 0.46
percent, at 2,095.2 and the Nasdaq Composite was up
22.96 points, or 0.46 percent, at 4,964.38.
Railcar makers gained after the United Stated and Canada
announced new tougher oil-train safety standards that included
rules to phase out older tank cars in three years.
Greenbrier gained 5 percent to $60.59, while Trinity
Industries rose 3.7 percent to $28.10. American Railcar
was up 2.4 percent at $54.33.
Yum Brands jumped 5.5 percent to hit a record high
of $90.70 after Daniel Loeb's Third Point revealed a stake in
the company and said the KFC-owner had "turned the page" on its
China troubles and forecast a dramatic profit recovery.
LinkedIn shares slumped 20.9 percent to $199.37, a
day after the professional social network operator slashed its
full-year profit forecast.
EnerNOC soared 20.7 percent to $13.40 after the
maker of software to regulate power said it partnered with Tesla
in its new battery pack venture.
Expedia gained 7.6 percent to $101.39 after its
quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations.
S&P 500 earnings for the first quarter now are expected to
have risen 1.1 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed, while
revenue is expected to have fallen 3.2 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,469 to 1,441, for a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,397 issues fell and 1,227 advanced for a 1.14-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
