US STOCKS-Nasdaq snaps four-day losing streak as health stocks rebound

* Gilead leads as biotechs ends 5-day losing streak
* Railcar makers gain on new tough oil-train safety rules
* Social media stocks fall with LinkedIn
* Consumer sentiment, auto sales rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
(Updates to afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 1 Wall Street was higher in afternoon
trading on Friday, with the Nasdaq poised to close higher for
the first time this week, as healthcare and technology stocks
rebounded, and as data pointed to a pick up in economic
activity.
A majority of the 10 major S&P indexes were higher, with
both the health and tech indexes moving up
after two days of losses. The Nasdaq biotech index was up
2.6 percent, ending a 5-day losing streak.
Apple gave the biggest boost to the Nasdaq and the
S&P 500 with a 1.2 percent increase to $126.66. Gilead
rose 5.4 percent to $105.94 after its quarterly profit nearly
doubled.
Investors were also buoyed by an encouraging batch of data
for April that suggested the economy was pulling out of a
first-quarter soft patch.
Consumer sentiment jumped and vehicle sales were
stronger-than-expected in April, while manufacturing expansion
in the month held steady at near a two-year low.
"We anticipate a little bit of a pick up in the second and
third quarter," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview
Asset Management in Chicago.
"Its not going to be enough to warrant the Fed to raise
rates but its certainly not weak enough to push us into
recession."
At 13:39 p.m. EDT (1739 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 128.08 points, or 0.72 percent, at
17,968.6, the S&P 500 was up 15.29 points, or 0.73
percent, at 2,100.8 and the Nasdaq Composite was up
37.52 points, or 0.76 percent, at 4,978.94.
If the gains hold, all three indexes are on track for their
best day since April 20. Still, the three are headed to close
lower for the week.
Social media stock were lower as LinkedIn's results
capped a weak quarter for the sector. LinkedIn slumped 20.8
percent to $199.66, Twitter fell 3.8 percent to $37.48
and Facebook was off 0.7 percent at $78.23.
Railcar makers gained after tougher oil-train safety
standards, including rules to phase out older tank cars in three
years, were announced.
Greenbrier gained 5.6 percent to $60.97, while
Trinity Industries rose 6.3 percent to $28.82. American
Railcar was up 5.3 percent at $55.90.
Yum Brands jumped 6 percent to hit a record high of
$91.14 after Daniel Loeb's Third Point revealed a stake in the
company.
EnerNOC soared 18.7 percent to $13.12 after the
maker of software to regulate power said it partnered with Tesla
in its new battery pack venture.
Expedia gained 7.9 percent to $101.75 after posting
strong results.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,707 to 1,272, for a 1.34-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,436 issues rose and 1,276 fell for a 1.13-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 10 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 26 new highs
and 57 new lows.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)