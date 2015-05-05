US STOCKS-Wall St set for lower open as trade data suggests GDP contraction

* March trade deficit hits near 6-1/2 year high
* Disney rises after beating estimates
* Futures off: Dow 61 pts, S&P 7.25 pts, Nasdaq 23.25 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
May 5 U.S. stocks were poised to open lower on
Tuesday, after two sessions of gains, as a surge in trade
deficit in March suggested that economic growth contracted in
the first quarter.
The U.S. trade deficit surged to its highest level in nearly
6-1/2 years in March and the $51.4 billion trade gap was far
larger than the $45.2 billion deficit the government assumed in
its snapshot of first-quarter gross domestic product last week.
A now-settled labor dispute at West Coast ports had
significantly slowed trade at the start of the year. The
dollar's surge has also weighed on trade and on corporate
earnings reports.
About 68 percent of the S&P companies that have reported
results so far, have reported earnings above analysts'
estimates, above the 63 percent that typically beat in a
quarter. However, only 44.4 percent have beaten on revenue,
below the typical 61 percent.
"The dollar is clearly one factor in the lower revenue
number," said Tom Donino, co-head of trading at First New York
Securities in New York.
"The dollar has probably peaked in the short term and I
think its going to be range bound through the summer."
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 7.25 points and
their fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract - indicated a lower open.
Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures fell 61
points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures lost 23.25 points.
Dow component Disney rose 2.2 percent to $113.50 in
premarket trading after it's quarterly revenue beat analysts'
expectations.
Tesla gained 3.3 percent to $238.20 after Jefferies
started coverage with a "buy" rating, saying investors worries
about China sales are overblown.
Discovery Communications rose 5.2 percent to
$32.50, while cosmetics maker Estee Lauder rose 5.1
percent to $87.80 after both companies reported
better-than-expected profits.
Netflix was up 2.6 percent at $569.50 after BofA
Merrill Lynch upgraded the stock to "buy", according to
Theflyonthewall.com.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals slumped 27.6 percent to
$3.04 after the FDA rejected a meeting request to discuss the
need for additional trial of its pain drug device.
U.S. service sector activity is expected to have grown at a
steady clip in April. The data is expected at 10 a.m. EDT (1400
GMT).
News Corp and Groupon are scheduled to
report after the close.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)