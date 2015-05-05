US STOCKS-Wall St opens lower as trade data suggests GDP contraction

* March trade deficit hits near 6-1/2 year high
* Disney hits record high after results
* Indexes off: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
May 5 Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday after
two sessions of gains after data showed that U.S. trade deficit
rose in March, suggesting that economic growth contracted in the
first quarter.
The deficit surged to its highest in nearly 6-1/2 years and
the $51.4 billion gap was larger than the $45.2 billion deficit
the government assumed in its snapshot of first-quarter gross
domestic product last week.
A now-settled labor dispute at West Coast ports had
significantly slowed trade at the start of the year. The
dollar's surge has also weighed on trade and on corporate
earnings reports.
About 68 percent of the S&P companies that have reported
results so far, have reported earnings above analysts'
estimates, above the 63 percent that typically beat in a
quarter. However, only 44.4 percent have beaten on revenue,
below the typical 61 percent.
"The dollar is clearly one factor in the lower revenue
number," said Tom Donino, co-head of trading at First New York
Securities in New York.
"The dollar has probably peaked in the short term and I
think its going to be range bound through the summer."
At 9:52 a.m. EDT (1352 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 32.13 points, or 0.18 percent, at 18,038.27, the
S&P 500 was down 5.69 points, or 0.27 percent, at 2,108.8
and the Nasdaq Composite was down 34.00 points, or 0.68
percent, at 4,982.92.
A majority of the 10 S&P sectors were down, with utilities
, losing 0.8 percent and the tech index down
0.7 percent.
However oil prices hit their highest this year, making
energy stocks the biggest gainers on the major indexes.
Dow component Disney was flat after hitting a record
high of $113.30 after it's quarterly revenue beat analysts'
expectations.
Tesla gained 3.7 percent to $239.30 after Jefferies
started coverage with a "buy" rating, saying investors worries
about China sales are overblown.
Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder rose 5.3 percent to
$87.86 after it reported better-than-expected profits.
Netflix was up 3.1 percent at $572.63 after BofA
Merrill Lynch upgraded the stock to "buy", according to
Theflyonthewall.com.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals slumped 21.9 percent to
$3.27 after the FDA rejected a meeting request to discuss the
need for additional trial of its pain drug device.
News Corp and Groupon are scheduled to
report after the close.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,453 to 1,278, for a 1.14-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,387 issues fell and 895 advanced for a 1.55-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 12 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 20 new highs
and 17 new lows.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)