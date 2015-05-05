US STOCKS-Wall St lower as weak trade data offsets rally in oil prices

* March trade deficit hits near 6-1/2 year high
* Disney hits record high after results
* Tech stocks biggest drag on indexes
* Indexes off: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 1.3 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 5 U.S. stocks were lower in morning trading
on Tuesday after the U.S. trade deficit surged in March,
suggesting that economic growth contracted in the first quarter
and negating the boost to energy stocks from the highest oil
prices this year.
The $51.4 billion deficit was the highest in nearly 6-1/2
years and larger than the $45.2 billion the government assumed
in its snapshot of first-quarter gross domestic product last
week.
"Everyone is now keeping an eye on Friday's jobs numbers to
see if last month's dismal numbers were a momentary blip or for
real," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort
Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
The wider trade deficit dampened the effect of a rebound in
service sector growth in April.
Energy stocks including Exxon and Chevron
were the biggest gainers, limiting the fall in the Dow and S&P
500.
"There is a little bit of optimism that's starting to brew
around industrial businesses that serve the energy sector," said
Doug Burtnick, senior investment manager on Aberdeen Asset
Management's North American equity team in Philadelphia.
Still, eight of the 10 S&P sectors were down. Technology
stocks, led by Apple, were the biggest drags on the
three major indexes and led the Nasdaq to nearly wipe out its
gains in the past two days.
At 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT) the Nasdaq Composite
was down 65.97 points, or 1.32 percent, at 4,950.96, the Dow
Jones industrial average was down 96.66 points, or 0.53
percent, at 17,973.74, and the S&P 500 was down 16.56
points, or 0.78 percent, at 2,097.93.
Dow component Disney was up 0.5 percent at $111.61
after hitting a record high of $113.30. The company's quarterly
revenue beat analysts' expectations.
Tesla gained 1.3 percent to $233.54 after Jefferies
started coverage with a "buy" rating, saying investors' worries
about China sales were overblown.
Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder rose to a record high of
$89.84 after it reported better-than-expected profit. The stock
later slipped back to $88.11, up 5.5 percent.
Netflix was up 3.6 percent at $574.38 after BofA
Merrill Lynch upgraded the stock to "buy" from "underperform".
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals slumped 27.1 percent to
$3.06 after the FDA rejected a meeting request to discuss the
need for additional trial of its pain drug device.
News Corp and Groupon are scheduled to
report after the close.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,231 to 705, for a 3.16-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,999 issues fell and 618 advanced for a 3.23-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 15 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 28 new highs
and 44 new lows.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)