US STOCKS-Wall St set to open up as investors shrug off weak jobs data

* Private employers add fewest jobs since Jan 2014
* MoneyGram and Synageva soar on buyout offers
* Wendy's and EA gain after strong results
* Futures up: Dow 52 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 0.5 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 6 Wall Street was set to open higher on
Wednesday as investors focused on healthy corporate earnings
reports and a revival in dealmaking, shrugging off a rout in the
global bond market and weaker-than-expected U.S. private jobs
data.
ADP payroll data showed private employers added 169,000 jobs
last month, the fewest since January 2014 and far below
economists' expectations, which does not bode well for the more
comprehensive non-farm payrolls report.
"This is certainly going to change expectations for Friday's
numbers," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis
Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
"Some people think that the Fed will now delay raising
rates."
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will speak at a
conference later in the day and markets will be sensitive to any
cues on the timing of a rate hike. The Fed hasn't raised rates
in about a decade.
U.S. stocks finished sharply lower on Tuesday after a
surprisingly wide March U.S. trade deficit raised concerns that
the economy shrank in the first quarter.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 4.5 points and their
fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract - indicated a higher open.
Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures rose 52
points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures added 0.5 points.
Energy stocks got a boost as oil prices rose more than a
dollar to fresh 2015 highs, as a month-long rally gained further
impetus from a fall in U.S. crude stocks and conflict in the
Middle East.
MoneyGram soared 26.9 percent to $9.90 in premarket
trading after Bloomberg reported that Western Union was
considering buying its smaller rival. Western Union was up 5
percent at $22.
Herbalife jumped 14.7 percent to $45.97 after the
weight-loss and nutritional products maker raised its full-year
profit forecast.
Synageva BioPharma soared 125.3 percent to $216
after Alexion offered to buy the company at a 135.7
percent premium to Tuesday's close. Alexion was down nearly 5
percent at $160.20.
Wendy's rose 5.9 percent to $11.05 after the No.3
U.S. burger chain reported better-than-expected same-restaurant
sales.
EA gained 5.1 percent to $62.17 after posting
better-than-expected results, helped by strong digital sales and
the release of "Battlefield Hardline".
MetLife, Prudential and TripAdvisor
are scheduled to report results after the bell.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)