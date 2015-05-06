US STOCKS-Wall St moves lower after Yellen says equity valuations high

* Yellen: Risks "moderated, not elevated"; no bubbles
forming
* Private employers add fewest jobs since Jan 2014
* Tech stocks weigh; energy stocks gets boost from oil
* Indexes down: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
May 6 U.S. stocks moved lower in morning trading
on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said
equity valuations are "generally quite high," and warned of
potential dangers.
However, Yellen described risks to financial stability as
"moderated, not elevated" and said she does not see any bubbles
forming.
The U.S. stock market has been choppy in the past few weeks
as investors digest corporate results alongside a mixed bag of
economic data.
The S&P 500 closed above its record high late last month,
while the Nasdaq was in striking distance of its record high.
But weak data has since pulled the indexes from these highs.
U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday, but soon
turned negative after Yellen's comments. Disappointing private
jobs numbers also fueled concerns about the economy's potential
to rebound from a first-quarter slump.
At 11:12 a.m. EDT (1512 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 52.08 points, or 0.29 percent, at
17,876.12, the S&P 500 was down 4.26 points, or 0.2
percent, at 2,085.2 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
9.84 points, or 0.2 percent, at 4,929.49.
ADP payroll data showed U.S. private employers added 169,000
jobs last month, the fewest since January 2014 and far below
economists' expectations, posing a downside risk for the more
comprehensive nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.
"We are more focused on Friday to see if those numbers are
in line with the ADP numbers," said Tim Dreiling, a senior
portfolio manager at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, which oversees
$128 billion.
"If they come in weak, it certainly makes more improbable
that we'll have a June lift-off and then maybe calls into
question what happens in September."
Adding to the weak jobs data, applications for U.S. home
mortgages fell last week as interest rates jumped, while nonfarm
productivity fell in the first quarter as harsh winter weather
weighed on output.
Stock markets globally have also been under pressure as the
worldwide sell-off in government bonds deepened, spreading
unease across all assets.
Eight of the 10 S&P sectors were lower, with telecoms
the worst of the lot, while the energy index
gained 0.5 percent as oil prices hit fresh 2015 highs.
Tech stocks, led by Apple and Microsoft,
were the biggest drag on the three major indices.
The weak data and bond markets as well as Yellen's comments
overshadowed strong results from corporates and a mini revival
in dealmaking.
MoneyGram soared 23.72 percent to $9.65 after
Bloomberg reported that Western Union was considering
buying its smaller rival. Western Union rose as much as 9
percent to a record high of $22.84
Herbalife jumped 15.7 percent to $46.37 after it
raised its full-year profit forecast.
Synageva BioPharma soared 115.31 percent to $206.50
after Alexion offered to buy the company. Alexion was
down 8.5 percent at $154.15.
Wendy's rose 4.6 percent to $10.91 and EA
gained 3.5 percent to $61.25 after the two companies reported
better-than-expected results.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,969 to 994, for a 1.98-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,406 issues fell and 1,160 advanced for a 1.21-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)