US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after jobs data

May 8 U.S. stock index futures extended their gains on Friday after data showed job growth rebounded last month.

The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to a near seven-year low of 5.4 percent in April, indicating a pickup in economic momentum that could keep the Federal Reserve on track to hike interest rates this year.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 223,000, just below the 224,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected.

Futures snapshot at 8:33 a.m. ET (1233 GMT)

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 14.5 points, or 0.7 percent, with 165,166 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 29.75 points, or 0.68 percent, on volume of 31,803 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 133 points, or 0.74 percent, with 28,828 contracts traded. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)