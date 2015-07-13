US STOCKS-U.S. stocks rise on Greek deal; Dow in the black for the year

* Greece wins conditional agreement to receive $95 bln
* Nasdaq, S&P 500 on track for biggest gain in over two
weeks
* Oil price drops, helping airline stocks rise
* Netflix hits record high on Goldman price target hike
* Indexes up: Dow 1.1 pct, S&P 0.91 pct, Nasdaq 1.2 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
July 13 U.S. stocks were higher on Monday, with
the Dow Jones industrial average moving into positive territory
again for the year, after euro zone leaders reached an agreement
with Greece to move forward with a bailout loan for the country
to avert bankruptcy.
The news also put the Nasdaq composite and the S&P 500 on
track for their biggest gain in more than two weeks, with the
consumer discretionary and financial indexes leading the markets
higher.
Greece won conditional agreement to receive a possible $95
billion over three years, along with an assurance that euro zone
finance ministers would start discussing ways to bridge a
funding gap until a bailout - subject to parliamentary approvals
- is finally ready.
That will only happen if Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
can meet a tight timetable for enacting unpopular reforms of
value added tax, pensions and quasi-automatic budget cuts.
"The U.S. market is following the global markets as Greece
nears a deal," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"The stronger Chinese markets are also helping but
volatility will be high this week till a Greek deal is finalized
and the big banks set the tone for earnings."
World markets rose, while the dollar index gained
0691 percent to $96.69 against a basket of major currencies
following news of the deal. Chinese stocks rose for a third
straight day as data showed exports rose while imports slipped
in June, a tentative sign global demand might be on the mend.
At 10:52 a.m. ET (1452 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 196.22 points, or 1.1 percent, at 17,956.63. The
S&P 500 was up 18.8 points, or 0.91 percent, at 2,095.42
and the Nasdaq composite was up 60.18 points, or 1.2
percent, at 5,057.88.
All the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher. The consumer
discretionary index's 1.24 percent rise led the gains.
Financial stocks were also higher with the index
gaining 0.99 percent, following the Greek debt deal. Big banks
such as JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup
were all up more than 1 percent.
Oil prices tumbled as Iran and six world powers closed in on
a nuclear deal that would end sanctions on the Islamic Republic
and let more Iranian oil on to world markets.
However, the oil price slide boosted U.S. airline stocks
. American Airlines, United Continental
, JetBlue and Alaska Air were all up
between 1.8 and 3 percent.
Apple rose 1 percent to $124.59 after Socgen
upgraded the company's stock to "buy" from "hold", saying it
expected a successful launch of the new iPhone 6S in September.
Netflix hit a record high of $711.15 after Goldman
Sachs raised its price target on the stock to $780 From $620.
The U.S. Treasury Department's June budget report at 2 p.m.
ET is expected to show surplus of $51.0 billion, compared with a
$82.4 billion deficit reported in May.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,177
to 740. On the Nasdaq, 1,937 issues rose and 650 fell.
The S&P 500 index posted 35 new 52-week highs and 10 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 121 new highs and 26 new lows.
