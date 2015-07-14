US STOCKS-Wall St slightly higher as oil prices recover

* JPMorgan profit beats estimates; Wells Fargo revenue
misses
* Oil prices recover some ground after tumbling earlier
* June retail sales fall; weakest reading since February
* Amazon hits record high on UBS upgrade
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
July 14 U.S. stocks edged higher, trading in a
narrow range, early on Tuesday as investors focus on U.S.
corporate earnings and oil prices pared some losses after a
steep fall earlier in the day.
Oil prices had tumbled due to expectations of increased
supply after Iran's nuclear deal, but trimmed some losses as the
expected rise in supply was already priced in over recent weeks.
U.S. companies are expected to report their worst sales
decline in nearly six years when they post second-quarter
results, while earnings are expected to have fallen 2.9 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters estimates data.
"The focus is shifting from macro factors to micro as we
head into earnings season," said Art Hogan, chief market
strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"Expectations are very low for the second quarter and the
headwind from the strong dollar will continue."
At 10:07 a.m. ET (1407 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 12.37 points, or 0.07 percent, at 17,990.05. The
S&P 500 was up 3.79 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,103.39
and the Nasdaq composite was up 17.72 points, or 0.35
percent, at 5,089.23.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher with the
energy index leading the advancers with a 0.89 percent
rise. Energy stocks rose as Brent crude futures and U.S.
crude recovered from their lows of the day.
The Commerce Department said retail sales slipped 0.3
percent in June. The reading, the weakest since February, comes
on the heels of June's disappointing employment report and sharp
drop in small business confidence.
The U.S. quarterly earnings kicked off in earnest with
JPMorgan and Wells Fargo reporting results.
JPMorgan's shares inched up 0.4 percent to $68.35 after the
bank reported a 5.2 percent increase in quarterly profit as
expenses declined.
Wells Fargo slipped marginally to $56.65 after the biggest
mortgage lender's revenue missed expectations.
Amazon rose a record high of $464.99 after UBS
upgraded the company's stock to "buy" from "neutral".
Dow component Johnson & Johnson fell 0.7 percent to
$99.60 after its revenue declined 9 percent.
Micron jumped 8 percent to $19.05 after sources told
Reuters that a Chinese company is preparing a $23 billion bid
for memory chip maker.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,514
to 1,248. On the Nasdaq, 1,362 issues rose and 1,053 fell.
The S&P 500 index posted 25 new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 59 new highs and 17 new lows.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)