US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher on strong quarterly reports

* ECB raises emergency funding for Greek banks
* Citigroup hits 6-year high on strong results
* Netflix jumps on rise in subscribers
* Goldman Sachs, UnitedHealth drag on Dow after results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.56 pct, Nasdaq 0.65 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
July 16 Wall Street rose sharply on Thursday as
the Greek parliament approved a bailout plan and bluechip
companies such as Citigroup, eBay and Netflix
reported strong results.
After the Greek vote, the European Central Bank slightly
raised its emergency funding for Greek banks to help them
partially reopen after euro zone governments agreed in principle
to grant Athens a new three-year loan.
"Now that Greece has been taken care of for the time being,
the focus has shifted to what's happening on the ground in the
U.S.," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney
Montgomery Scott.
"While U.S. equities are fully valued at the moment, if
companies are not able to fulfill heightened expectations of
stronger earnings in the second half of the year, we will see
some more sideways action."
A majority of U.S. companies that have reported so far have
posted strong results for the second quarter, defying
expectations that Corporate America would report its worst sales
decline in nearly six years on falling profit.
Citigroup reported its highest quarterly profit in eight
years and its shares rose as much as 3 percent to a
six-and-a-half year high of $58.18, giving the biggest boost to
the S&P financial index.
Goldman Sachs was the biggest drag on the financial
index and the Dow as its shares slipped 0.5 percent to $212
after the bank reported its smallest quarterly profit in nearly
four years.
At 9:44 a.m. ET (1344 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 45.38 points, or 0.25 percent, at 18,095.55. The
S&P 500 was up 11.7 points, or 0.56 percent, at 2,119.1
and the Nasdaq composite was up 33.37 points, or 0.65
percent, at 5,132.31.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher. The lone
laggard was the materials index, dragged down by weak
results from paint maker Sherwin-Williams.
Sherwin-Williams fell nearly 11 percent to $252.
UnitedHealth fell 1.6 percent to $123.9 and was the
biggest loser on the Dow as analysts were disappointed with the
largest U.S. health insurer's higher-than-expected ratio of
medical costs to premiums.
EBay rose 4.4 percent to $66.11 after the company
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and said it was
selling its enterprise business.
Netflix jumped 11.4 percent to $110.20 a day after the
company added nearly a third more subscribers than expected in
the second quarter.
Mattel and Google are scheduled to report
after markets close.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,080
to 615. On the Nasdaq, 1,634 issues rose and 647 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 32 new 52-week highs and six new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 79 new highs and 16 new lows.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)