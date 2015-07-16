US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on strong earnings report

* Greek parliament votes in favor of austerity measures
* Citigroup hits 6-year high on strong results
* Netflix, eBay hit record highs after results
* Goldman Sachs, UnitedHealth drag on Dow after results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 1.05 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
July 16 Wall Street rose sharply on Thursday,
with the Nasdaq composite touching a three-week high, as
bellwether companies such as Citigroup, eBay and
Netflix reported strong results.
Netflix rose as much as 16.6 percent to a record high of
$114.45, a day after the company added nearly a third more
subscribers than expected in the second quarter. The stock
propelled the Nasdaq 100 to a record high.
Investor confidence was also bolstered after the Greek
parliament voted in favor of austerity measures to reopen talks
for a third bailout.
"Now that Greece has been taken care of for the time being,
the focus has shifted to what's happening on the ground in the
U.S.," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney
Montgomery Scott.
"While U.S. equities are fully valued at the moment, if
companies are not able to fulfill heightened expectations of
stronger earnings in the second half of the year, we will see
some more sideways action."
The S&P 500 currently trades at 16.8 times forward 12 months
earnings, above the 10-year average of 14.7 times, according to
StarMine data.
Still, U.S. companies are expected to post their worst sales
decline in nearly six years in the second quarter, while profit
is expected to have fallen 2.9 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters estimates. But expectations are low.
Of the 45 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so
far, 71 percent have beat expectations, above the 63 percent
that beat in a typical quarter. But, 51 percent have beaten
revenue estimates, below the 61 percent average.
"Quarterly earnings are just a confirmation process and what
this season confirms is that we are in a modest growth and
modest inflation environment," said Scott Wren, senior global
equity strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St.
Louis, Missouri.
At 12:11 p.m. ET (1611 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 36.34 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,086.51. The
S&P 500 was up 14.01 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,121.41
and the Nasdaq composite was up 53.46 points, or 1.05
percent, at 5,152.40.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher. The lone
laggard was the materials index, down just 0.01
percent.
Citigroup reported its highest quarterly profit in eight
years and its shares rose as much as 3 percent to a
six-and-a-half year high of $58.18, giving the biggest boost to
the S&P financial index.
Goldman Sachs was the biggest drag on the financial
index as its shares slipped 1.3 percent to $210.25 after the
bank reported its smallest quarterly profit in nearly four
years.
UnitedHealth fell 1.9 percent to $123.52 and was the
biggest drag on the Dow as analysts were disappointed with the
largest U.S. health insurer's higher-than-expected ratio of
medical costs to premiums.
EBay jumped as much as 5 percent to a record high
of $66.71 after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly
profit and announcing the sale of its enterprise business.
Mattel and Google are scheduled to report
after markets close.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,221
to 782. On the Nasdaq, 1,898 issues rose and 796 fell.
The S&P 500 index posted 41 new 52-week highs and ten new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 158 new highs and 39 new lows.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)