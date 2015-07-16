US STOCKS-Wall St gains as bellwethers post strong earnings reports

* Greek parliament votes in favor of austerity measures
* Citigroup hits 6-year high on strong results
* Netflix, eBay, Amazon hit record high
* Goldman Sachs, UnitedHealth drag on Dow after results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.64 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
July 16 Wall Street rose sharply on Thursday,
with the Nasdaq touching a three-week high and the S&P 500 less
than 1 percent from its record high, as bellwether companies
such as Citigroup, eBay and Netflix
reported strong results.
However, dour reports from Goldman Sachs and
UnitedHealth capped gains on the Dow. Goldman fell 1.2
percent after posting its smallest quarterly profit in nearly
four years, while UnitedHealth fell 0.5 percent after missing
Wall Street's cost estimates.
Netflix rose 16.9 percent to a record high of $114.72, a day
after reporting strong subscribers numbers. Amazon rose
2.5 percent also to an all-time high of $472.79 after reporting
record sales on its Prime Day. The two stocks propelled the
Nasdaq 100 to a record high.
Investor confidence was also bolstered after the Greek
parliament voted in favor of austerity measures to reopen talks
for a third bailout.
"Now that Greece has been taken care of for the time being,
the focus has shifted to what's happening on the ground in the
U.S.," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney
Montgomery Scott.
"While U.S. equities are fully valued at the moment, if
companies are not able to fulfill heightened expectations of
stronger earnings in the second half of the year, we will see
some more sideways action."
The S&P 500 currently trades at 16.8 times forward 12 months
earnings, above the 10-year average of 14.7 times, according to
StarMine data.
Still, U.S. companies are expected to post their worst sales
decline in nearly six years in the second quarter, while profit
is expected to have fallen 2.9 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters estimates. But expectations are low.
Of the 45 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so
far, 71 percent have beat expectations, above the 63 percent
that beat in a typical quarter. But, 51 percent have beaten
revenue estimates, below the 61 percent average.
"Quarterly earnings are just a confirmation process and what
this season confirms is that we are in a modest growth and
modest inflation environment," said Scott Wren, senior global
equity strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St.
Louis, Missouri.
At 13:08 p.m. ET (1708 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 41.55 points, or 0.23 percent, at 18,091.72 and
the Nasdaq composite was up 50.75 points, or 1 percent,
at 5,149.70.
The S&P 500 was up 13.59 points, or 0.64 percent, at
2,120.99, just 0.6 percent short of its all-time record high hit
in May.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
consumer staples index's 1.11 percent gain leading the
gainers. The materials index was the lone laggard and
was down 0.24 percent.
Citigroup reported its highest quarterly profit in eight
years and its shares rose as much as 3.9 percent to a
six-and-a-half year high of $58.64.
EBay rose 5.2 percent to a record high of $66.71
after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit and
announcing the sale of its enterprise business.
Mattel and Google are scheduled to report
after markets close.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,072
to 942. On the Nasdaq, 1,822 issues rose and 914 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 43 new 52-week highs and 11 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 165 new highs and 47 new lows.
