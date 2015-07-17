US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to open at record high after Google results

* Strong economic data adds to confidence

* German parliament votes to reopen Greece talks

* Google set to open at record high after results

* Boeing falls after announcing charge

* Futures: Dow down 8 pts, S&P up 1.5 pts, Nasdaq up 21 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)

By Tanya Agrawal

July 17 The Nasdaq composite index was poised to open at a record high on Friday after strong results from Google overnight, while Boeing kept a check on the S&P and the Dow.

Strong consumer price index data, rebounding housing starts numbers and surging building permits could give the Federal Reserve confidence that inflation will gradually rise toward its 2 percent target.

Google jumped 13.1 percent to $680.31, poised to open at a record high, a day after its profit beat forecasts for the first time in six quarters and the company said it would be more disciplined on spending.

Boeing fell almost 1 percent to $147.06 after the company said it will take a charge in its second quarter results relating to its KC-46 aerial refueling tanker aircraft.

General Electric shares rose 1.6 percent to $27.46 in premarket trading after the conglomerate raised its 2015 outlook for its industrial manufacturing businesses.

Honeywell was up 2 percent to $105.68 after the U.S. manufacturer reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.07 percent, with 87,238 contracts traded at 8:37 a.m. ET. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 20.5 points, or 0.45 percent, on volume of 20,503 contracts while Dow e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.04 percent, with 12,522 contracts changing hands.

The Nasdaq closed at a record high on Thursday, boosted by strong results from tech companies such as Netflix and ebay.

The three major indexes are poised to end the week higher following strong earnings reports from most of the blue-chip companies.

The University of Michigan's preliminary July reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment is expected to stay unchanged at 96.1. The data is due at 10 a.m. ET.

Investors have been keeping a sharp eye on economic data for clues regarding the timing of the first interest rate increase in nearly a decade. The rate hike is broadly expected to be between September and December.

The dollar was on track for its biggest weekly gain in two months on Friday as investors refocused on the chance of the rate hike. However, a strong dollar reduces the vale of U.S. companies' overseas income.

Despite early, upbeat results this week, U.S. companies are expected to post their worst sales decline in nearly six years in the second quarter, in part due to the strong dollar. Profit is expected to have fallen 2.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

German lawmakers gave their go ahead for the euro zone to negotiate a third bailout for Greece, heeding a warning from Chancellor Angela Merkel that the alternative to a deal with Athens was chaos. (Editing by Savio D'Souza)