US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to open at record high after Google results

* Strong economic data adds to confidence
* German parliament votes to reopen Greece talks
* Google set to open at record high after results
* Boeing falls after announcing charge
* Futures: Dow down 8 pts, S&P up 1.5 pts, Nasdaq up 21 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
July 17 The Nasdaq composite index was poised to
open at a record high on Friday after strong results from Google
overnight, while Boeing kept a check on the S&P
and the Dow.
Strong consumer price index data, rebounding housing starts
numbers and surging building permits could give the Federal
Reserve confidence that inflation will gradually rise toward its
2 percent target.
Google jumped 13.1 percent to $680.31, poised to open at a
record high, a day after its profit beat forecasts for the first
time in six quarters and the company said it would be more
disciplined on spending.
Boeing fell almost 1 percent to $147.06 after the
company said it will take a charge in its second quarter results
relating to its KC-46 aerial refueling tanker aircraft.
General Electric shares rose 1.6 percent to $27.46 in
premarket trading after the conglomerate raised its 2015 outlook
for its industrial manufacturing businesses.
Honeywell was up 2 percent to $105.68 after the U.S.
manufacturer reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.07 percent,
with 87,238 contracts traded at 8:37 a.m. ET. Nasdaq 100 e-minis
were up 20.5 points, or 0.45 percent, on volume of 20,503
contracts while Dow e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.04
percent, with 12,522 contracts changing hands.
The Nasdaq closed at a record high on Thursday, boosted by
strong results from tech companies such as Netflix and
ebay.
The three major indexes are poised to end the week higher
following strong earnings reports from most of the blue-chip
companies.
The University of Michigan's preliminary July reading on the
overall index on consumer sentiment is expected to stay
unchanged at 96.1. The data is due at 10 a.m. ET.
Investors have been keeping a sharp eye on economic data for
clues regarding the timing of the first interest rate increase
in nearly a decade. The rate hike is broadly expected to be
between September and December.
The dollar was on track for its biggest weekly gain in two
months on Friday as investors refocused on the chance of the
rate hike. However, a strong dollar reduces the vale of U.S.
companies' overseas income.
Despite early, upbeat results this week, U.S. companies are
expected to post their worst sales decline in nearly six years
in the second quarter, in part due to the strong dollar. Profit
is expected to have fallen 2.9 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters estimates.
German lawmakers gave their go ahead for the euro zone to
negotiate a third bailout for Greece, heeding a warning from
Chancellor Angela Merkel that the alternative to a deal with
Athens was chaos.
