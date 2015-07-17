US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high; energy weighs on S&P, Dow

* Google hits record high after strong results
* Facebook rallies to all-time high on Google report
* Energy index at lowest level in more than 2 years
* Boeing to take charge; share drop weighs on Dow
* Dow down 0.39 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.59 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
July 17 The Nasdaq composite hit a record high
on Friday on strong results from Google, while the Dow
and the S&P 500 fell, dragged down by Boeing and energy
stocks.
A sharp drop in crude prices pushed the S&P 500 energy index
down 1.37 percent to its lowest level since January
2013. Exxon, down 0.7 percent, and Chevron, down 1.5 percent,
were the biggest drag on the sector and also weighed on the
broader market.
U.S. crude dropped 1.39 percent and Brent
declined 0.74 percent on concerns of growing oversupply.
Google surged over 16.7 percent to a record high of $702.11,
a day after reporting strong ad revenue growth that led to its
profit beating estimates for the first time in six quarters.
The strong report rubbed off on Facebook, expected to
report next week. Its shares rose nearly 5 percent to a record
high of $95.39.
"While earnings have beaten low expectations, the market is
looking for forward guidance," said David O'Malley, chief
executive of Penn Mutual Asset Management.
Malley said the markets need to see better earnings for it
to move higher and break out of the sideways action that has
characterized much of the year.
At 11:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) the Nasdaq Composite was
up 30.27 points, or 0.59 percent, at 5,193.45. The index touched
a record intraday high of 5,197.61.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 70.58
points, or 0.39 percent, at 18,049.67 and the S&P 500 was
down 1.92 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,122.37.
Boeing fell 1.2 percent to $146.52, and was the
biggest drag on the Dow, after the company said it will take a
second-quarter charge related to problems with its KC-46 aerial
refueling tanker aircraft program.
General Electric shares rose 0.6 percent to $27.19,
one of the six gainers among the Dow 30, after raising its 2015
outlook for its industrial manufacturing businesses.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 indexes were lower, with the
technology index the lone gainer, up 1.5 percent.
The Nasdaq closed at a record high on Thursday, boosted by
strong results from tech companies such as Netflix and
ebay. The three major indexes were poised to end the
week higher following strong earnings reports from most of the
blue-chip companies.
The dollar was on track for its biggest weekly gain in two
months on the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike this
year. However, a strong dollar reduces the vale of U.S.
companies' overseas income.
Despite early, upbeat results this week, U.S. companies are
expected to post their worst sales decline in nearly six years
in the second quarter, in part due to the strong dollar. Profit
is expected to have fallen 2.9 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters estimates.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 2,065
to 810. On the Nasdaq, 1,601 issues fell and 984 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 16 new 52-week highs and 24 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 68 new highs and 51 new lows.
