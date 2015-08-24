US STOCKS-Wall St pares losses as Apple rebounds

* Chinese market falls 8 percent
* At one point, Dow down more than 1,000 pts
* Apple up 1.5 pct after falling as much as 13 pct
* Indexes down: S&P 1.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.77 pct, Dow 1.35 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 24 U.S. stocks staged a dramatic recovery
off their lows on Monday, helped by a turnaround in Apple's
shares, but the three main indexes remained in or within
spitting distance of correction territory amid fears China's
growth is slowing.
The Dow Jones industrial average - which fell into the
correction zone on Friday - briefly slumped more than 1,000
points, its biggest point-drop ever. At midday, the Dow was down
about 243 points or 1.48 percent as bargain hunters stepped in.
The Dow has never lost more than 800 points in a day.
"The U.S. fundamentals are strong and just as confidence can
go away, it can come back pretty quickly if the fundamentals are
sound," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for
Commonwealth Financial Network in New York.
"Investors are starting to look at things rationally and see
that things aren't that bad and start to pick up stocks like
Apple."
Apple shares, which slid as much as 13 percent,
reversed course to trade up 1.5 percent at $107.36 at noon.
Apple's rally helped the Nasdaq composite and the S&P 500
index pull away from levels that would have put them into
correction mode.
An index is considered to be in correction when it closes 10
percent below its 52-week high.
At 12:10 p.m. ET (1610 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 222.45 points, or 1.35 percent, at
16,237.3, the S&P 500 was down 28.06 points, or 1.42
percent, at 1,942.83 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
36.12 points, or 0.77 percent, at 4,669.92.
All 10 major S&P 500 sectors fell, with energy and
finance losing about 3 percent. All 30 stocks on the Dow
and more than 90 percent of the S&P 500 stocks were down 10
percent or more from their 52-week highs.
The CBOE Volatility index, a measure of the premium
traders are willing to pay for protection against a drop in the
S&P 500, jumped as much as 90 percent to 53.29, its highest
since January 2009.
The S&P 500 index showed 185 new 52-week lows and just two
highs, while the Nasdaq recorded 589 new lows and six highs.
The lack of new measures from Beijing to support Chinese
stocks following an 11 percent drop last week sparked a plunge
in global equities and a selloff in oil and commodities.
Oil was down about 4 percent to a 6-1/2-year low, while
London copper and aluminum futures hit their lowest since 2009.
Oil majors Exxon and Chevron recovered
somewhat to trade down about 3 percent, having fallen more then
6 percent earlier in the day. U.S. oil and gas stocks have
already lost about $310 billion of market value this year.
The dollar index was down 1.7 percent. It fell more
than 2 percent earlier to a 7-month low as the probability of a
September rate hike receded.
Traders now see a 24 percent chance that the Federal Reserve
will increase rates in September, down from 30 percent late on
Friday and 46 percent a week earlier, according to Tullett
Prebon data.
Wall Street's selloff shows investors are becoming
increasingly nervous about paying high prices for stocks at a
time of minimal earnings growth, tumbling energy prices, and
uncertainty around a rate hike.
Alibaba was down 1.9 percent at $66.89, below its
IPO price of $68, making it the second high-profile tech company
to fall below its IPO price in the past week after Twitter
on Thursday.
Futures on the Nasdaq, S&P and Dow indexes were halted
briefly before the market opened after hitting a circuit
breaker, a step taken by exchanges to reduce volatility and give
investors time to assess information.
The New York Stock Exchange invoked a rarely used rule
saying market makers don't have to disseminate price indications
before the opening bell in an effort to make it easier and
faster to open stocks on a volatile trading day.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 2,889
to 266. On the Nasdaq, 2,326 issues fell and 520 advanced.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr and Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)