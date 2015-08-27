US STOCKS-Futures rise as Sept rate hike seems less likely

* Futures rise: Dow 169 pts, S&P 19 pts, Nasdaq 51 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 27 U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on
Thursday, a day after Wall Street posted its biggest one-day
gain in four years.
* Stocks soared on Wednesday after New York Fed President
William Dudley said the case for a September rate hike seemed
"less compelling" than before.
* Chinese stocks also rebounded sharply, snapping a brutal
five-day losing streak. The blue-chip CSI300 index
jumped 6 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 5.4 percent.
* Dudley's dovish comments came a day before many of the
world's top central bankers gather at an annual conference in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Investors will keep an eye on the meeting
for any clues on the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike.
* The U.S. market fell in the past week on concerns that a
slowdown in China's economy would affect global growth. The rout
followed a steep plunge in Chinese stocks markets.
* Up to Wednesday's close, the Dow had lost 7.1 percent in
the past seven trading days, the Nasdaq 7.2 percent and the S&P
7.4 percent.
* Investors will also keep a sharp eye on key data scheduled
to be released later in the day. U.S. economic growth is
expected to have accelerated in the second quarter, with
preliminary gross domestic product growth expected to be 3.2
percent on an annualized basis. The data is expected at 8:30
a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
* Other data is expected to show the number of Americans
filing new applications for unemployment benefits last week is
expected to fall by 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 274,000.
* The Fed has said it will raise rates only when it sees a
sustained recovery in the economy. While the labor markets have
continued to gain strength, inflation remains below the Fed's 2
percent target. All eyes will be on the Fed's meeting on
16th-17th September for further clues regarding a rate hike.
* Oil prices jumped more than 4 percent after a rally in
stock markets and an unexpected fall in U.S. crude inventories.
* Shares in Apple, which had taken a beating in
recent weeks because of concern about demand for iPhones in
China, were up 2.3 percent to $112.21 in premarket trading.
* St Jude Medical jumped 9.2 percent to $75.75 after
the Financial Times reported that Abbott Laboratories
had lined up a $25 billion bid for the company. Abbott was
unchanged at $43.98.
* Tesla was up 1.9 percent to $229.26 after its
Model S P85D received the highest possible score in test by an
influential consumer magazine.
Futures snapshot at 7:03 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 18.5 points, or 0.95
percent, with 273,580 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 51 points, or 1.21
percent, on volume of 44,779 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 169 points, or 1.04 percent,
with 33,689 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)