US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher, helped by GDP data

* Second-qtr GDP rose 3.7 pct vs earlier reading of 2.3 pct
* Weekly jobless claims fall more than expected
* World bourses gain after brutal week
* Tiffany falls after forecasting profit decline
* Futures rise: Dow 166 pts, S&P 19 pts, Nasdaq 46 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 27 U.S. stocks were poised to open higher on
Thursday, a day after posting their biggest one-day gain in four
years, as data showed the U.S. economy grew faster in the second
quarter than initially thought.
Annual U.S. gross domestic product growth was revised up to
3.7 percent from the 2.3 percent rate reported last month.
Other data showed jobless claims fell more than expected
last week, pointing to a steadily firming labor market.
"Despite the good GDP numbers that we saw today, September
largely seems off the table because of the turmoil that we've
seen in the past week," said Scott Brown, chief economist at
Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.
However, he said recent data "certainly points to a
possibility of a rate hike this year."
The market surged on Wednesday after New York Fed President
William Dudley said the case for a September rate hike seemed
"less compelling" than before.
The Fed, which meets on Sept. 16-17, has said it will raise
rates only when it sees a sustained recovery in the economy.
Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George told
CNBC on Thursday that while market volatility complicates the
rate hike picture, the economy is strong enough to withstand a
rate increase and that the normalization process should begin.
Investors will be keeping a sharp eye on an annual
conference starting on Thursday of some of the world's top
central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for further clues on
the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike.
The market also got a rare dose of good news from China,
where stocks snapped a brutal five-day losing streak.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 18.5 points, or 0.95 percent,
with 376,102 contracts traded at 8:35 a.m. ET (1235 GMT).
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 46.25 points, or 1.1
percent, on volume of 56,483 contracts.
Dow e-minis were up 166 points, or 1.02 percent,
with 41,962 contracts changing hands.
Oil prices jumped more than 4 percent after the rally in
stocks and an unexpected fall in U.S. crude inventories.
Shares in Apple, which helped lead the market
higher on Wednesday, were up 1.8 percent at $111.64 in premarket
trading.
Tiffany was down 4.8 percent at $81 and was set to
open at a near two-year low after the luxury jeweler forecast a
surprise decline in full-year profit.
St Jude Medical rose as much as 15 percent after the
Financial Times reported that Abbott Laboratories was
preparing a $25 billion bid for the company.
But the stock pared much of those gains after an Abbott
spokesman told Reuters it was not pursuing an offer. St Jude was
up 4.6 percent at $72.51 about 30 minutes before the start of
trading.
Tesla was up 3 percent at $231.70 after its Model S
P85D received the highest possible score in test by influential
magazine Consumer Reports.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)