US STOCKS-Wall St extends gains after strong GDP data

* Second-qtr GDP rose 3.7 pct vs earlier reading of 2.3 pct
* Weekly jobless claims fall more than expected
* World bourses gain after brutal week
* All 10 S&P sectors higher; led by energy
* Indexes up: Dow 1.57 pct, S&P 1.77 pct, Nasdaq 1.86 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 27 U.S. stocks extended their rally on
Thursday, raising hopes that the worst was behind the market,
after further evidence that the U.S. economy was on a solid
footing.
Data showed annual U.S. gross domestic product grew 3.7
percent in the second quarter - much faster than the previous
estimate of 2.3 percent. Other data showed jobless claims fell
more than expected last week, pointing to a steadily firming
labor market.
"Today's GDP data shows that the U.S. economy's fundamentals
are strong and are growing despite all the global headwinds,"
said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth
Financial in Waltham, Massachusetts.
The market surged on Wednesday after New York Fed President
William Dudley said the case for a September rate hike seemed
"less compelling" after recent market volatility due fears of
slowing growth in China.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, which meets on Sept. 16-17, has
said it will raise rates only when it sees a sustained recovery
in the economy.
The Fed has kept interest rates at near zero, which has
helped fuel the stock market to historic levels since the
financial crisis. An interest rate hike makes debt more
expensive, affecting companies' profit margins.
Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George, who has
been arguing for a near-term U.S. rate hike, said on Thursday
the Fed should now take a "wait and see" approach to hiking
rates due to market volatility and China's economic slowdown.
Investors will be keeping a sharp eye on an annual
conference starting on Thursday of some of the world's top
central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming for further clues on
the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike.
The market also got a rare dose of good news from China,
where stocks snapped a brutal five-day losing streak.
However, investors remained cautious with the three main
indexes still down for the month.
"I think in terms of sharp drops, the worst is probably
behind us but it's going to take a while before we get back to
normal and we might still see some downward risk," said Scott
Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg,
Florida.
At 10:50 a.m. ET (1450 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 255.38 points, or 1.57 percent, at 16,540.89, the
S&P 500 was up 34.32 points, or 1.77 percent, at 1,974.83
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 87.19 points, or 1.86
percent, at 4,784.73.
All 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the energy
index's 3.85 percent rise leading the advancers as oil
prices jumped more than 4 percent. Chevron's 4.5 percent
rise gave the biggest boost to the Dow.
Shares of Apple, which helped lead the market
higher on Wednesday, were up 1.7 percent at $111.53. The stock
provided the biggest boost to the S&P and the Nasdaq.
St Jude Medical rose as much as 15 percent in
premarket trade after the Financial Times reported that Abbott
Laboratories was preparing a $25 billion bid for the
company.
But the stock pared much of those gains after an Abbott
spokesman told Reuters it was not pursuing an offer. St Jude was
up 4.9 percent at $72.74.
Tesla was up 7 percent at $240.42 after its Model S
P85D received the highest possible score in test by influential
magazine Consumer Reports.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,480
to 480. On the Nasdaq, 1,994 issues rose and 662 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and one new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded eight new highs and 26 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)