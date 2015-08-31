US STOCKS-Wall St set for biggest monthly drop in more than 3 yrs

* Inflation to likely rebound - Fed's Fischer
* Twitter rises after broker upgrade
* Phillips 66 up after Buffett discloses stake
* Indexes down: Dow 0.81 pct, S&P 0.81 pct, Nasdaq 0.70 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Aug 31 U.S. stocks were poised for their worst
monthly drop in more than three years on worries about the
health of China's economy and the timing of a U.S. interest rate
hike.
All three major indexes slipped more than 1 percent on
Monday after weekend comments from Federal Reserve Vice Chairman
Stanley Fischer appeared to keep the door open for a rate hike
in September.
The No. 2 Fed official said U.S. inflation would likely
rebound as pressure from the dollar fades, allowing the Fed to
raise interest rates gradually.
Fischer's remarks at the global central banking conference
in Jackson Hole, Wyoming suggest the Fed could look beyond a
week of stock market turmoil brought on by persistent fears that
China's economy is faltering.
"We can still expect to see some significant drops in the
market till we get some direction from the Fed regarding a rate
increase," said John DeClue, chief investment officer of U.S.
Bank Wealth Management.
"However, we still think there is a less than 50 percent
chance of a rate hike in September because we're not really
seeing a rise in inflation and unless we get an unbelievably
strong jobs report this week, December still seems more likely."
Investors will be keeping a sharp eye on economic data again
this week, especially the monthly jobs report on Friday, the
last one before the Fed meets on Sept. 16-17.
The U.S. central bank has said it will raise rates only when
it sees a sustained recovery in the economy. While the job
market has improved steadily, inflation has remained below the
central bank's 2 percent target for more than three years.
A decade of near-zero interest rates has helped the U.S.
stock market stage a spectacular bull-run since the financial
crisis.
But fears about the health of the Chinese economy buffeted
global stock markets this month and pushed prices of oil and
other commodities lower.
Wall Street closed flat on Friday after a tumultuous week in
which the Dow slumped more than 1,000 points at one point last
Monday. The market subsequently rallied, posting its biggest
two-day gain since the financial crisis.
At 11:04 a.m. ET (1504 GMT) on Monday, the Dow Jones
industrial average was down 134.89 points, or 0.81
percent, at 16,508.12, the S&P 500 was down 16.08 points,
or 0.81 percent, at 1,972.79 and the Nasdaq composite
was down 33.66 points, or 0.70 percent, at 4,794.67.
The S&P and the Nasdaq look set to post their biggest
monthly loss since May 2012, while the Dow is on track for its
worst monthly loss since 2010.
All 10 major S&P sectors were lower with the utilities
index's 2.02 percent fall leading the decliners.
The CBOE Volatility index, known as Wall Street's
"fear gauge", rose about 8 percent to 28.15 on Monday, above its
long-term average of 20. It spiked to as much as 53.29 last
week.
Twitter was up 2.5 percent at $27.72 after SunTrust
Robinson raised its rating to "buy" from "neutral".
Netflix fell 2.3 percent to $114.95 after the
company said it chose not to renew its agreement with cable
network Epix.
Phillips 66 was up 2.3 percent at $78.99 after
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed
a $4.48 billion stake in the oil refiner.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,995
to 919. On the Nasdaq, 1,515 issues fell and 1,114 rose.
The S&P 500 index showed one new 52-week high and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 16 new highs and 13 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)