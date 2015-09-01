U.S. Stock futures fall more than 1 pct in early Asian trade

BRIEF-Teleflex amends, restates existing credit agreement
* On Jan 20 amended and restated its existing credit agreement, dated as of July 16, 2013- SEC filing
TOKYO, Sept 1 U.S. stock futures fell more than 1 percent in early Asian trade on Tuesday as investors worried a potential rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this month could rock the global economy already facing pressure from a slowdown in China.
S&P 500 mini futures fell as much as 1.1 percent to 1947.75. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Xtant Medical Holdings - its unit and Bacterin International entered into eighth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* Corium International Inc - on Jan 13, co and Procter & Gamble Company entered into an amendment to restated supply agreement dated june 30, 2014