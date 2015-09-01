版本:
U.S. Stock futures fall more than 1 pct in early Asian trade

TOKYO, Sept 1 U.S. stock futures fell more than 1 percent in early Asian trade on Tuesday as investors worried a potential rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this month could rock the global economy already facing pressure from a slowdown in China.

S&P 500 mini futures fell as much as 1.1 percent to 1947.75. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

