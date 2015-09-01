US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall sharply on China jitters

BRIEF-US Foods Holding files 30 mln share offering by selling stockholders
* Files for offering of up to 30.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHVwQ7 Further company coverage:
Sept 1 U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Tuesday after data showed that China's manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest pace in three years and its services sector also showed signs of cooling.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 42.25 points, or 2.15 percent, with 372,618 contracts traded at 6:17 a.m. ET.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 95 points, or 2.22 percent, on volume of 57,160 contracts.
Dow e-minis were down 336 points, or 2.04 percent, with 46,897 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Company is reviewing possible strategic alternatives for business
* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, Sarah Smith, current controller, chief accounting officer will become EVP and global head of compliance