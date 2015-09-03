US STOCKS-Wall St rally fades ahead of key jobs data

* ECB hints at prolonging bond-buying program
* Nasdaq briefly turns negative, Apple biggest drag
* Joy Global falls after slashing full-year forecast
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.40 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 3 Wall Street's early rally faded in
afternoon trading on Thursday as investors appeared to turn
cautious ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, which is expected to
figure in the Federal Reserve's decision on when to lift
interest rates.
The market rose sharply earlier in the day after European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi hinted at more stimulus measures
in the wake of lower oil prices, weaker growth in China and a
strengthening euro.
Draghi's remarks come a day ahead of the monthly U.S.
nonfarm payrolls data, which is expected to show that the
economy added 220,000 nonfarm jobs in August, up from 215,000 in
July.
The Fed, which meets on Sept. 16-17, has said it will raise
rates when it sees sustained economic recovery. But while the
labor market has strengthened, inflation remains below the Fed's
2 percent target.
"The payrolls number is critical and if the data is good
then a September rate hike will be in play," said Tim Rudderow,
chief investment officer at Mount Lucas, an investment
management firm which oversees $1.7 billion.
"A rate hike is positive for the market which needs a shot
of confidence."
Near-zero rates allowed the U.S. stock market stage a
spectacular bull-run since the financial crisis. But the market
was rocked by volatility in the past two weeks, triggered by
fears of slowing growth in China.
Some investors have said the volatility, which left the S&P
500 with its biggest monthly drop in three years in August, may
force the Fed to delay a rate hike until the end of the year.
The CBOE Volatility index, known as Wall Street's
"fear gauge", fell 3.7 percent to 25.14 on Thursday, slightly
above the long-term average of 20. The index had spiked as much
as 53.29 early last week.
At 13:25 ET (1725 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 61.73 points, or 0.38 percent, at 16,413.11, while
the S&P 500 was up 7.75 points, or 0.4 percent, at
1,956.61.
The Nasdaq composite was up 1.55 points, or 0.03
percent, at 4,751.53. The index briefly turned negative as
stocks pared their earlier gains.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the
telecommunications index's 0.98 percent rise leading
the advancers.
Apple was the biggest drag on S&P 500 and the
Nasdaq with a 1.4 percent drop.
Joy Global's shares were down 16 percent at $18.60
after the mining equipment maker reported a fall in quarterly
profit and cut its full-year forecast.
Caterpillar also fell 2.6 percent and the was the
biggest drag on the Dow.
Five Below fell 8.2 percent to $34.90 after the
teen apparel retailer's third-quarter forecast disappointed
expectations.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,982
to 973. On the Nasdaq, 1,535 issues rose and 1,192 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 30 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)