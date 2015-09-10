US STOCKS-Futures rise a day after Apple weighs on Wall Street

* Futures up: Dow 30 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 10 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
higher on Thursday, a day after Apple and a fall in oil prices
dragged down Wall Street by more than 1 percent.
* Apple shares were up 0.5 percent at $110.75
premarket after closing down about 2 percent the previous day
when its new offerings underwhelmed investors.
* World stocks were lower as more uncertain news emerged
from China, with Chinese stocks ending the day in the red.
* Data showed that producer prices in China fell for the
42nd straight month and car sales dropped, in the most recent
sign that deflation remains a significant risk for the world's
No. 2 economy.
* Global financial markets have been rattled in recent weeks
by fears that China's slowdown could be a drag on sluggish
global growth, prompting some investors to bet that the U.S.
central bank will delay a rate hike until the end of the year.
* Investors will continue to keep an eye on U.S. data for
clues on the Fed's next course of action when it meets on Sept.
16-17.
* Data scheduled to be released on Thursday includes the
weekly jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), which is
expected to have fallen to 275,000 from 282,000. That could
offer confirmation that a moderation in job growth in August was
an aberration.
* Also scheduled to be released is wholesale inventories
data for July at 10 a.m. ET, which is expected to have increased
0.3 percent, compared with a 0.9 percent rise in June.
* Palo Alto Networks was up 6.5 percent at $176
after the cyber security company reported its strongest revenue
growth in 10 quarters and forecast better-than-expected growth
in the current quarter.
* Krispy Kreme Doughnuts fell 17.6 percent to
$14.60, a day after the doughnut chain cut its 2016 profit
forecast.
* Box was up 3 percent at $14.69 after the cloud
storage provider raised its full-year revenue forecast for the
second time.
Futures snapshot at 7:14 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.75 points, or 0.24
percent, with 350,696 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.25
percent, on volume of 46,569 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 30 points, or 0.18 percent,
with 45,777 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)