US STOCKS-Wall St opens lower as Fed meet approaches

* Oil prices fall after Goldman Sachs cuts forecast
* S&P poised for biggest weekly gain since July
* Zumiez falls after cutting third-qtr forecast
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.30 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 11 Wall Street opened lower on Friday as
jittery investors took to the sidelines ahead of a crucial U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting next week, when the central bank decides
on an interest rate hike.
However, the S&P 500 was poised for its biggest weekly gain
since July despite the recent volatility that has rocked the
global financial market.
Stocks have been volatile for the past few weeks since China
devalued its currency in August and the impact of a slowdown in
the region on global growth rattled investors. The S&P 500 has
had moves of at least 1 percent in 11 sessions since Aug. 20.
Investors pulled another $15.9 billion from U.S. equities
over the past week as they sought safety in government bond
funds, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said.
At 9:43 a.m. ET (1343 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 36.94 points, or 0.23 percent, at 16,293.46, the
S&P 500 was down 5.33 points, or 0.27 percent, at
1,946.96 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 14.56 points,
or 0.3 percent, at 4,781.69.
All the 10 major S&P sectors were lower with the energy
index's 0.81 percent fall leading the decliners.
Oil prices fell about 2.5 percent after Goldman Sachs
slashed their crude oil forecasts, citing oversupply and
concerns over China's economy. Goldman said crude oil could fall
as low as $20 a barrel. Schlumberger and ConocoPhillips
were down about 1 percent.
The Fed has said it will raise rates for the first time
since 2006 when it sees a sustained economic recovery with
special emphasis on the job market and inflation.
U.S. data on Thursday suggested the labor market was gaining
momentum in early September as fewer Americans filed for weekly
unemployment benefits. But a separate report showed weak
inflation, further clouding the outlook for what the Fed will
decide to do at its Sept. 16-17 policy meeting.
Data on Friday showed that U.S. producer prices were flat in
August, pointing to benign inflation pressures.
"The market is in wait-and-see mode till the Fed meeting and
till we get more news out of China," said Adam Sarhan, chief
executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
"The market is pausing to digest the steep August selloff
and I expect the sideways action to continue for a while."
Zumiez fell 18.5 percent to $17.64 after the sports
apparel and accessories maker forecast third-quarter sales and
profit below analysts' estimates.
Marvell Technology fell 17.5 percent to $8.70 and
was set for its sharpest one-day drop in more than nine years
after the company said it is investigating its accounting
related to the recognition of certain revenues in the second
quarter.
Kroger was up 3.9 percent at $36.82 after the biggest
U.S. supermarket operator's quarterly profit beat expectations.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,902 to 763. On the Nasdaq, 1,563 issues fell and 693 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and five new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded seven new highs and 38 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)