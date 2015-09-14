US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as investors await Fed meet

* China August investment, factory output misses
expectations
* U.S. Fed to meet this Wednesday, Thursday
* Alibaba falls after Barron's report
* Solera Holdings jump after $3.7 bln deal
* Futures: Dow down 17 pts, S&P up 1 pt, Nasdaq up 9 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 14 U.S. stocks were set to open little
changed on Monday as a weary market looks for direction ahead
of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that would decide on
an interest rate increase.
Wall Street closed higher last week with the S&P 500 and
Nasdaq composite posting their biggest weekly gain since July.
A Reuters poll showed a small majority of forecasters still
expect a Fed hike on Thursday, though markets-based models
suggest policy tightening will be delayed.
"You're going to get a lot of movement this week without a
reason in anticipation of the Fed meeting," said Mark Luschini,
chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia.
"The uncertainty is so high in regard to the announcement
... it leaves investors a little bit paralyzed relative to what
to do in anticipation thereof."
S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.75 points, or 0.01 percent,
with 281,035 contracts traded at 8:40 a.m. ET (1240 GMT). Nasdaq
100 e-minis were up 9 points, or 0.17 percent, on volume
of 33,166 contracts. Dow e-minis were down 17 points, or
0.1 percent, with 29,952 contracts changing hands.
Data showed on Monday that growth in China's investment and
factory output missed forecasts in August, raising the chances
that China's third-quarter economic growth may dip below 7
percent for the first time since the global crisis.
Stocks have been volatile for the past few weeks since China
devalued its currency in August and the impact of a slowdown in
the country on global growth rattled investors. The S&P 500 has
had moves of at least 1 percent in more than 10 sessions since
Aug. 20.
The Fed has said it will raise rates when it sees a
sustained economic recovery with special emphasis on the job
market and inflation.
U.S. data released last week has painted a mixed picture,
further clouding the outlook for what the Fed will decide to do
this week.
Oil prices fell nearly 1 percent on the prospect of
dwindling demand, though reduced U.S. drilling, as measured by a
rig count, offered some support.
Apple was up 2 percent at $116.50 after the company
said its iPhone pre-orders were on track to beat last year's
first-weekend record.
Alibaba Group Holding shares fell 3.4 percent to
$62.44 premarket after Barron's said the company's shares could
lose another 50 percent of their value.
Solera Holdings, jumped 9.7 percent to $54.25 after
the company said it agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of
private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for $3.74 billion.
Raptor Pharmaceutical slumped 31.6 percent to $8.32
after the company said it did not plan to develop its liver
drug, which failed to meet the main goal in a second mid-stage
study.
