US STOCKS-Futures little changed as investors await Fed

* Futures up: Dow 2 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq 1 pt

By Tanya Agrawal

Sept 15 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday, with investors wary of making big bets ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting and concerns about China persisting.

* Chinese stocks dropped almost 4 percent on Tuesday, denting hopes that a slew of stimulus measures by Beijing over the past three months had brought some stability to the market.

* Chinese investment and factory output data for August released on Monday fell short of market forecasts.

* U.S. markets are expected to stay on edge until Thursday when the Fed is due to decide whether to raise interest rates for the first time since 2006.

* A broad group of economists polled by Reuters last week bet on a September move by a slim margin. Economists at banks that deal directly with the Fed picked December as more likely, while traders of short-term interest rate futures were giving a rate rise this week only a one-in-four chance.

* U.S. data due on Tuesday includes retail sales data for August at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), which is expected to have increased 0.3 percent after a 0.6 percent rebound in July.

* Industrial production is forecast to have slipped 0.2 percent last month. That data is expected at 9:15 a.m. ET. Data at 10 a.m. ET is expected to show that business inventories are likely to have added 0.1 percent in July after gaining 0.8 percent in June.

* Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were up 3.3 percent at $14.80 premarket after the United Auto Workers union said it will keep talking with the automaker to reach a new contract for the company's U.S. factory workers, delaying a possible strike at its most profitable operations.

Futures snapshot at 7:10 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.75 points, or 0.04 percent, with 202,499 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.75 points, or 0.02 percent, in volume of 19,784 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 2 points, or 0.01 percent, with 18,597 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)