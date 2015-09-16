US STOCKS-Energy stocks lead Wall St higher; Fed decision awaited

* August CPI index falls unexpectedly
* Fed begins two-day meeting
* Oil prices jump about 5 percent
* FedEx falls after cutting 2016 profit forecast
* Indexes up: Dow 0.66 pct, S&P 0.75 pct, Nasdaq 0.48 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 16 Energy stocks lifted Wall Street on
Wednesday following a 5 percent jump in oil prices, even as
investors braced for the Federal Reserve's decision on an
interest rate hike.
If the Fed opts to end seven years of near-zero interest
rates on Thursday, markets would be relieved of the uncertainty
that has dogged them for months.
"The market is getting incrementally more comfortable that
if the Fed is going to raise rates it's doing it for the right
reasons," said John Canally, investment strategist at LPL
Financial.
"We've been obsessing about it for so long and maybe its
finally dawned on the market that the 'when' doesn't matter as
much as how far and how fast the Fed will go."
Fed fund futures <0#FF:> see only a 30 percent chance that
Janet Yellen and her colleagues will pull the trigger this week.
Of the 80 economists polled by Reuters, only 35 said the central
bank is likely to raise rates this week.
At 12:43 ET (1643 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 109.67 points, or 0.66 percent, at 16,709.52, the
S&P 500 was up 14.81 points, or 0.75 percent, at 1,992.9
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 23.38 points, or 0.48
percent, at 4,883.90.
The gains were broad-based with all 10 major S&P sectors
higher, with the energy index's 2.28 percent rise
leading the advancers. Oil prices jumped about 5 percent after
an unexpected drawdown in U.S. stockpiles. Chevron's 1.9
percent rise provided the biggest boost to the Dow.
"Oil is a pretty big intra-day driver for stock prices
because the energy sector is a big chunk of earnings," said
Canally.
Stocks have been volatile since China devalued its currency
in August. The S&P 500 has had moves of at least 1 percent in 12
of the past 18 sessions.
On Tuesday, the CBOE Volatility index - popularly
known as the "fear index" - closed above 22 for the 17th
consecutive day, the longest it has lingered above that level in
nearly four years. The long-term average is 20.
"The volatility will continue until the Fed takes control of
the policy and does what they've been thinking about or talking
about for the better part of two years," said John Brady,
managing director at R.J. O'Brien & Associates in Chicago.
Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. consumer prices
unexpectedly fell in August as gasoline prices resumed their
decline and a strong dollar curbed the cost of other goods.
The consumer price index slipped 0.1 percent last month.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would be
unchanged in August.
The Fed will pay special attention to the labor market and
inflation as it decides on a rate hike. While the job market has
continued to gain strength, inflation remains below the 2
percent target set by the central bank.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development
trimmed its growth outlook for the global economy but said the
United States is doing well enough that its central bank should
go ahead with a rate increase.
Shares of Hewlett-Packard were up 4.8 percent at
$28.40. The company said it would cut up to 33,300 jobs.
FedEx was down 3.9 percent at $147.95 after the
package delivery company cut its 2016 profit
forecast.
U.S.-listed shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev
were up 7 percent at $115.59 after the world's biggest beer
maker approached rival SABMiller about a takeover.
Molson Coors jumped 13 percent, while Altria,
which owns a 27 percent stake in SABMiller, was up about 2
percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,296
to 696. On the Nasdaq, 1,780 issues rose and 905 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed seven new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 30 new highs and 21 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)