US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investor hold off ahead of Fed

* Fed announcement expected at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT)
* Yellen speaks half an hour later
* Fed fund futures see 30 pct chance of hike on Thursday
* Cablevision jumps after Altice deal
* Indexes down: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 17 Wall Street was little changed at the
open on Thursday, with investors reluctant to trade ahead of the
Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later in the day.
The Fed will announce the outcome of its policy meeting and
release its latest economic projections at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT),
followed by a news conference by Chair Janet Yellen at 2:30 p.m.
An increase in the Fed's benchmark rate, which has been near
zero since the depths of the financial crisis in December 2008,
would be the first since 2006.
The low rates have helped nurse the economy back to health
since the crisis and underpinned a spectacular six-year bull run
for stocks. However, there are concerns that continuing with
ultra-low rates for too long could lead to asset bubbles such as
the one in property prices that led to the last recession.
Fed fund futures <0#FF:> indicate a 30 percent chance the
central bank will raise rates on Thursday, while 35 of 80
economists polled by Reuters expect a move.
"Investors are in wait-and-see mode," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
Any reaction to whatever the Fed does on Thursday is likely
to be short-lived, he said. "The real reaction is going to be
felt in the coming weeks as we look at corporate earnings,
economic activity and other factors."
Whether or not the Fed raises rates on Thursday, investors
will be hanging on every word during Yellen's news conference.
If the Fed does not move, the focus will shift to its next
meeting on Oct. 27-28.
Uncertainty about when the Fed will switch gears has dogged
Wall Street for months - a situation that has been complicated
in recent weeks by market turbulence linked to slowing growth in
China and worries about the health of the global economy.
However, many analysts say a rate hike now would at least
remove a lot of the uncertainty that has troubled investors.
"The approaching Fed meeting is paralyzing activity and that
probably will persist until (the announcement)," J.P. Morgan
said in a note to clients ahead of start of trading.
At 9:35 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 8.42 points, or 0.05 percent, at 16,731.53, the S&P 500
was down 1.96 points, or 0.1 percent, at 1,993.35 and the
Nasdaq Composite index was down 4.00 points, or 0.08
percent, at 4,885.24.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
telecommunications index's 1.88 percent loss leading
the decliners.
Verizon's 2.9 percent fall weighed the most on the
Dow and the S&P. The company said it expected 2016 earnings to
"plateau" amid stiff competition.
The CBOE volatility index, known as Wall Street's
"fear gauge", was down marginally at 21.36, just above its
long-term average of 20.
Energy stocks pushed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after
an almost 6-percent jump in oil prices, but trading was thin.
Oil prices were little changed on Thursday.
"As it stands now considering (Wednesday's) market rally,
the bearish decision will be for the Fed not to hike," Mike
O'Rourke, chief market strategist at Jones Trading, said in a
note.
The Fed has said it will raise rates when it sees a
sustained recovery in the economy.
Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new
applications for unemployment benefits fell last week to the
lowest level in eight weeks.
Other data showed that housing starts fell more than
expected in August, but a rebound in building permits pointed to
sustained strength in the housing market, which should support
economic growth.
Shares of Cablevision jumped 15.7 percent to $33.01
after European telecoms group Altice agreed to buy the
company in a deal valued at $17.7 billion.
Oracle was down 2.9 percent at $37.13 a day after
the company warned that revenue could fall in the current
quarter.
Rite Aid was down 5.9 percent at $8.08 in heavy
trading after the drugstore chain operator cut its full-year
sales and earnings forecasts.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,500 to 1,060. On the Nasdaq, 1,269 issues fell and 849 rose.
The S&P 500 index showed four new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 11 new highs and 11 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr)