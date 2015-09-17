US STOCKS-Wall St slightly higher in thin trading ahead of Fed

* Fed announcement expected at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT)
* Yellen speaks half an hour later
* U.S. fund futures see 25 pct chance of hike on Thursday
* Verizon weights the most on the Dow, S&P
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 17 U.S. stocks were marginally higher in
thin late-morning trading on Thursday, with investors reluctant
to trade aggressively ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest
rate decision later in the day.
The Fed will announce the outcome of its policy meeting and
release its latest economic projections at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT),
followed by a news conference by Chair Janet Yellen at 2:30 p.m.
An increase in the Fed's benchmark rate, which has been held
near zero since the depths of the financial crisis in December
2008, would be the first since 2006.
The low rates have helped nurse the economy back to health
since the crisis and underpinned a spectacular six-year bull run
for stocks. However, there are concerns that continuing with
ultra-low rates for too long could lead to asset bubbles such as
the one in property prices that led to the last recession.
U.S. interest rates futures indicated a 25 percent chance
the central bank will raise rates on Thursday, while 35 of 80
economists polled by Reuters expect a move.
"If the Fed does raise today, the market will sell off but
that is not going to last because the U.S. consumer is very
strong," said Philip Blancato, chief executive at Ladenberg
Thalmann Asset Management in New York.
The focus will move to the next Fed meeting on Oct. 27-28 if
the central bank doesn't pull the trigger.
Whether or not the Fed moves on Thursday, investors will be
hanging on every word during Yellen's news conference.
Uncertainty about when the Fed will switch gears has dogged
Wall Street for months - a situation that has been complicated
in recent weeks by market turbulence linked to slowing growth in
China and worries about the health of the global economy.
However, many analysts say a rate hike now would at least
remove a lot of the uncertainty that has troubled investors.
At 11:14 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 9.01 points, or 0.05 percent, at 16,748.96, while the S&P
500 was up 1.23 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,996.54 and
the Nasdaq Composite index was up 10.89 points, or 0.22
percent, at 4,900.13.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the energy
index's 0.82 percent rise leading the way as oil prices
held on to most of Wednesday's big gains.
The telecommunications index's 2 percent loss led
the decliners. Verizon's 2.9 percent fall weighed most on
the Dow and the S&P after the company said it expected 2016
earnings to "plateau" amid stiff competition.
The CBOE volatility index, known as Wall Street's
"fear gauge", was up 1 percent at 21.51, above its long-term
average of 20, after hitting a high of 22.56.
"If the Fed doesn't raise today, we can expect volatility to
be elevated as we head into early October," said Blancato.
The Fed has said it will raise rates when it sees a
sustained recovery in the economy.
Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new
applications for unemployment benefits fell last week to the
lowest level in eight weeks.
Other data showed that housing starts fell more than
expected in August, but a rebound in building permits pointed to
strength in the housing market, which should support economic
growth.
Cablevision jumped 15.2 percent to $32.89 after
European telecoms group Altice agreed to buy the
company in a deal valued at $17.7 billion.
Oracle fell 3.5 percent to $36.94 a day after the
company warned that revenue could fall in the current quarter.
Rite Aid dropped 10.8 percent to $7.67 in heavy
trading after the drugstore chain operator cut its full-year
sales and earnings forecasts.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,565
to 1,245. On the Nasdaq, 1,651 issues rose and 948 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed eight new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 31 new highs and 22 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr)