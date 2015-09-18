US STOCKS-Futures point to weaker opening post-Fed

* Futures down: Dow 135 pts, S&P 16 pts, Nasdaq 37 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

Sept 18 The uncertainty continues. U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday, a day after the Federal Reserve held off on raising interest rates.

* The Fed cited worries about the global economy, financial market volatility and sluggish inflation at home in its decision to leave rates unchanged, but left the door open for a modest policy tightening later this year.

* Investors are now focusing on the Fed meeting on Oct. 27-28 as the next chance for the central bank to raise interest for the first time since 2006.

* However, a growing number of economists, including those at Morgan Stanley and Barclays, are now wondering whether the Fed will raise rates at all this year.

* Interest rate futures indicated only a 21 percent chance of a hike at the Fed's next meeting, with a 47 percent chance in December.

* Twelve of the 17 primary dealers, or banks that deal with the Fed directly, said they expect the Fed to raise rates in December, according to a Reuters poll. Two pegged it for October, and three for March 2016.

* Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, with bank stocks leading the decline following the Fed's announcement. Banks benefit from higher interest rates.

* Shares of Citigroup, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan were down between 0.5 percent and 1.2 percent in premarket trading on Friday.

* Adobe Systems was down 2.9 percent at $78 a day after the company issued a profit forecast that missed expectations.

Futures snapshot at 7:04 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 16 points, or 0.81 percent, with 283,347 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 37.25 points, or 0.85 percent, in volume of 33,318 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 135 points, or 0.82 percent, with 34,172 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)