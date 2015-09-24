US STOCKS-Wall St opens sharply lower as Caterpillar weighs

* Caterpillar sinks after cutting sales forecast
* Jobless claims, August durable orders in line with
estimates
* Investors await Yellen speech at 5 p.m. ET
* Indexes down: Dow 1.3 pct, S&P 1.14 pct, Nasdaq 1.17 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 24 U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent in
early trading on Thursday as Caterpillar's forecast cut
weighed on industrials.
Investors were also apprehensive ahead of a speech by
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
Caterpillar fell 7 percent to its lowest level since 2010
after the company cut its 2015 revenue forecast and said it
could cut up to 10,000 jobs.
The stock was the biggest drag on the Dow and on the S&P 500
materials index, which was down 1.69 percent.
Investors will look for clues regarding the timing of an
interest rate hike when Yellen delivers a speech on inflation at
5 p.m. ET (2100 GMT).
The U.S. equity market has been skittish since last
Thursday, when the Fed held off from raising rates, as was
expected by some. Up to Wednesday's close, the S&P 500 had
fallen 2.8 percent since then.
"There is some apprehension ahead of Yellen's speech," said
Scott Colyer, chief executive officer of Advisors Asset
Management in Monument, Colorado.
"The lack of visibility regarding earnings growth is
problematic right now and you're going to see this back and
forth till we get a clearer picture of economic recovery."
The earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to decline
3.9 percent in the third quarter from a year ago, Thomson
Reuters data shows.
At 9:58 a.m. the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 211.69 points, or 1.3 percent, at 16,068.2. Caterpillar
shaved off about 31 points from the Dow.
The S&P 500 was down 22.11 points, or 1.14 percent,
at 1,916.65 and the Nasdaq composite was down 55.60
points, or 1.17 percent, at 4,697.14.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
materials index's 1.41 percent fall leading the
decliners. Dow Chemicals fell 2 percent while Monsanto
was down 1.6 percent.
The utilities sector eked out a gain of 0.1
percent as the U.S. 10-year treasury yield hit 4-week lows.
Earlier, U.S. stock futures barely moved after data showed
that jobless claims rose less-than-expected last week and
durable goods orders in August fell as much as economists had
expected.
U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Wednesday, as weak
factory data from China and the United States led to a selloff
in materials and industrial stocks.
Seeking to warm bilateral ties and project a sunny climate
for U.S. business, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on
Wednesday to cut restrictions on foreign investment.
KB Home was down 4.4 percent at $13.82 after
reporting results.
Sales of new U.S. single-family homes rose 5.7 percent in
August, slower than a revised 12 percent jump in July, data
showed on Thursday.
Nike and Bed Bath & Beyond are expected to
report quarterly results after the market closes.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 2,320
to 412. On the Nasdaq, 1,885 issues fell and 495 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and 56 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded seven new highs and 111 new
lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)