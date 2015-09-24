US STOCKS-Wall St falls sharply as Caterpillar weighs

* Caterpillar hits 5-year low after sales forecast cut
* Nine of 10 S&P sectors lower, industrials fall most
* Investors await Yellen speech at 5 p.m. ET
* Indexes down: Dow 1.5 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.5 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 24 U.S. stocks fell about 1.5 percent in
late morning trading on Thursday as Caterpillar's sales
forecast cut dragged down industrials and exacerbated concerns
of slowing global economic growth.
Caterpillar fell as much as 7.9 percent to its lowest level
since 2010 after the world's biggest mining and construction
equipment maker slashed its 2015 revenue forecast and said it
could cut up to 10,000 jobs.
"The (Caterpillar) news is not helping matters, it's
emblematic of a weaker global economy," said Joseph Quinlan,
chief market strategist for U.S. Trust, in New York.
People shouldn't be surprised but when you get those big
headline numbers, that subtracts from confidence obviously."
Caterpillar was the biggest drag on the Dow and pulled down
shares of other industrial companies. The S&P industrials index
fell 1.83 percent, the biggest decliner among the 10
major S&P sectors.
Mining equipment maker Joy Global fell 4.5 percent,
while Dow component Boeing was down 3.3 percent and
General Electric declined 1.8 percent.
Concerns of slowing global economic growth was one of the
reason cited by the Federal Reserve when it held off from
raising rates last Thursday.
Investors will look for clues regarding the timing of a rate
hike when Fed Chair Janet Yellen delivers a speech on inflation
at 5 p.m. ET (2100 GMT).
The U.S. equity market has been skittish since last
Thursday, with the S&P 500 losing 2.8 percent up to Wednesday's
close.
"The Fed has a credibility problem with the market and that
will be a variable that will weigh on sentiment until it's
reconciled," said Quinlan.
The CBOE Volatility index, known as Wall Street's
"fear gauge", jumped 11.2 percent to 24.65, above its long-term
average of 20.
At 10:49, the Dow Jones industrial average was down
237.37 points, or 1.46 percent, at 16,042.52. Caterpillar shaved
off 31 points.
The S&P 500 was down 25.55 points, or 1.32 percent,
at 1,913.21 and the Nasdaq composite was down 70.93
points, or 1.49 percent, at 4,681.82.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower. Only the
utilities sector eked out a gain of 0.25 percent as
the U.S. 10-year treasury yield hit 4-week lows.
Quinlan said better-than-expected earnings could act as a
circuit breaker to the negative sentiment permeating the market.
However, earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to
decline 3.9 percent in the third quarter from a year ago,
Thomson Reuters data shows.
A gauge of U.S. business investment plans fell slightly in
August while the number of Americans filing new applications for
jobless benefits barely rose last week, signs that global
economic headwinds were doing little to impede U.S. growth.
New U.S. single-family home sales rose more quickly than
expected in August, pointing to a strengthening recovery in
America's housing market.
Nike and Bed Bath & Beyond are expected to
report quarterly results after the market closes.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,312 to 531. On the Nasdaq, 1,929 issues fell and 602 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and 60 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 10 new highs and 140 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)