US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as Yellen eases growth fears

* Yellen expects Fed to hike rates later this year
* Bank stocks rise on Yellen comments
* Q2 GDP revised upwards to 3.9 pct from 3.7 pct
* Nike jumps after quarterly profit beats estimates
* Futures up: Dow 229 pts, S&P 25 pts, Nasdaq 56 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
Sept 25 Wall Street was set to open higher on
Friday, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she
expects the central bank to raise interest rates this year,
easing concerns about slowing global growth.
Markets have been skittish since Thursday last week, when
Yellen cited concerns about slowing growth as a key reason for
holding off from a much-anticipated hike. Since then, the S&P
had fallen about 3 percent through Thursday's close.
Yellen said she and other policymakers do not expect recent
global economic and financial market developments to
significantly affect the central bank's policy.
"There is some optimism after Yellen's speech," said Randy
Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives for
Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
"She has raised the prospect of a December rate hike pretty
high because the issues the Fed listed at its last meeting for
not raising aren't going to go away in the next six weeks."
Federal fund futures contracts showed traders were pricing
in more than a 50 percent chance of a rate hike by the end of
this year.
Adding to the positive sentiment, data on Friday showed that
the U.S. economy expanded more than previously estimated in the
second quarter on stronger construction and consumer spending.
Gross domestic product rose at a 3.9 percent annual pace in
the April-June quarter, up from the 3.7-percent pace reported
last month.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 24.5 points, or 1.28 percent,
with 365,981 contracts traded at 8:33 a.m. ET (1233 GMT).
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 55.5 points, or 1.31
percent, on volume of 58,781 contracts. Dow e-minis were
up 229 points, or 1.42 percent, with 61,126 contracts changing
hands.
Bank stocks rose after Yellen's comments. Shares of Bank of
America, JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells
Fargo were up between 1.6 percent and 2.0 percent
premarket.
Nike jumped 8.3 percent to $124.32 after the world's
largest sportswear maker's quarterly profit topped expectations
on surprisingly strong growth in China.
Apple was up 1.1 percent at $116.28 as its new
iPhones go on sale globally on Friday.
Intel rose 1.5 percent to $28.92 after JMP
Securities upgraded the stock to "market perform".
Consumer sentiment is expected to rise to 86.7 in September,
compared with the preliminary reading of 85.7. The data is
expected at 10 a.m.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal, Additional reporting by Abhiram
Nandakumar; Editing by Savio D'Souza)