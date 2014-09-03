版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 4日 星期四 04:13 BJT

RPT-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq end down with Apple

NEW YORK, Sept 3 The Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by a drop in shares of Apple , while the Dow finished with a slight gain.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.79 points or 0.06 percent, to 17,078.35, the S&P 500 lost 1.55 points or 0.08 percent, to 2,000.73 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.62 points or 0.56 percent, to 4,572.57. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)
