版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 18日 星期四 21:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up, S&P 500 near record

NEW YORK, Sept 18 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 on track to test resistance at its record high a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve renewed its commitment to keeping interest rates low.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.76 points, or 0.23 percent, to 17,195.61, the S&P 500 gained 4.73 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,006.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.30 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,577.49. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐